You Can Save Up To $450 Off Dyson Prods RN, Including Those Weird Air Purifying Headphones

If you’ve been holding out for the next Dyson sale, we’ve got some good news. The cult brand is currently discounting a range of its best-selling vacuum cleaners, hair styling tools, purifying heaters and fans, and headphones by up to 45 per cent.
Whether you’re looking to make sure your floors are crumb-free, or want to treat yourself to a Dyson Airwrap, there are loads of discounts, trade-in offers and complimentary gifts available during the sale period.
As with all of Dyson’s sales, these products sell out fast. So make sure you have your wallet ready.
Here are some of our favourite deals from Dyson’s sale.
Best Dyson Airwrap, hair dryer and straightener sales
- Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, $649 (get an Airwrap Origin Multi-Styler for $599 when you add this product to cart.)
- Dyson Airwrap Complete Long, $849 (Get $150 off when you trade in any brand of hair styler with the code HCTRADEIN)
- Dyson Corrale Straightener, $669 (usually $699)
Best Dyson stick vacuum cleaner sales
- Cyclone V10 Absolute, $999 (usually $1,299)
- V15 Detect Absolute, $996 (usually $1,449)
- V11 Advanced, $788 (usually $1,199)
- Omni-glide, $499 (usually $749)
Best Dyson air purifier fans and heater sales
- Dyson Purifier Cool Gen 1 Purifying Fan, $587 (usually $799)
- Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen 1 Purifying Fan Heater, $699 (usually $899)
- Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde Purifying Fan Heater, $999 (usually $1,149)
- Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link, $490 (usually $799)
Best Dyson headphone sales
- Dyson Zone Absolute+ Noise Cancelling Headphones, $799 (usually $1,099)
- Dyson Zone Noise Cancelling Headphones, $699 (usually $999)
Image Credit: Dyson Beauty Instagram/@nita_kannaket/Dyson Instagram