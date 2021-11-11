At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

I don’t know about you, but after spending the better part of the last year going makeup-free, I’m struggling to part with the $$ to stock up on all the beauty products I need to re-enter the world again. The only thing that’s making it a little easier is the fact that there are some major beauty sales happening right now.

Big beauty retailer Adore Beauty is currently slinging up to 40% off a range of makeup, skincare, haircare and hot tools. This means all the cult-beauty products you’ve got on your beauty wish list are actually within reach.

We’re talking products like Giorgio Armani’s silky foundation, Dyson’s game-changing hair straightener and Anastasia Beverly Hills brow products. Ooo, just reading all those big names is making me giddy!

Let’s suss out what this beauty sale has to offer, shall we?

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation was $105, now $89.25

If you’ve been lusting after the cult-favourite Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, but haven’t felt the urge to invest, now is the time, friends. Adore Beauty is knocking a coupla bucks off the weightless foundation. It offers a light to medium coverage that is easily buildable, blends seamlessly and layers well with other liquid formulas.

SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Serum was $228, now $182.40

The Skinceuticals C E Ferulic Serum is by far one of the most popular vitamin C serums in skincare, despite coming in at a pretty hefty price point. The formula combines 15% Vit C and 1% Vit E and ferulic acid to protect the skin against sun damage, minimise the signs of ageing, and stimulate collagen production.

Vida Glow Natural Marine Collagen in Blueberry was $70, now $56

If you’re keen to jump on the ingestible collagen bandwagon, the Vida Glow Natural Marine Collagen is a great place to start. Not only does it come in yummy flavours like blueberry, pineapple, peach, mango and more, but it also comes in handy little sachets, so you can take it with you on the go. Plus, AD has knocked a few bucks off it with its current sale, so you can try the trend for a relatively cheap price.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask was $28, now $23.80

Another cult-favourite, or at least a personal one that I recommend to literally everyone, is the Laneige Lip Sleep Mask. I’m so obsessed with it that I use it like you’d use your regular lip balm. It’s super hydrating, non-sticky and lasts for hours. That and a tub will pretty much last you forever! Trust me, try it.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz was $41, now $32.80

As someone who is obsessed with their eyebrows, I can confirm that this retractable pencil from Anastasia Beverly Hills makes filling and defining brows a breeze. It’s designed with an ultra-slim tip that perfectly mimics the look of natural brow hairs as you fill them in with gentle, feathered strokes. It’s great for when you want to fill in sparse areas or want to create a fuller looking brow. It also comes with a spoolie on the other end, so you can brush your brows as you fill them in to make sure they’re all kept in place.



IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealer was $40, now $32

I feel like anyone who has used the IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye concealer will agree with me when I tell you that it’s one of the best under eye concealers on the market. It’s full coverage, water-resistant and delivers a long-lasting finish that won’t crease, cake or crack.

Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener was $699, now $594.15

The Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener instantly became a cult-favourite when it came out last year, and it’s not hard to see why. It was designed to heat-style your hair without damaging it, can be used cord-free and has different heat settings for different hair types.

Ooft, we love a beauty sale!