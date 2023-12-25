The 32 Best Boxing Day Sales For 2023 So You Can Treat Yourself After A Busy Chrissy

Contributor: Bree Grant

Friends, Boxing Day is upon us. In my world, Boxing Day is almost better than Christmas day — the family’s calmer and not rushing from place to place, the naps are deeper (and longer), the leftovers taste better and the sales and deals keep me comfortably scrolling on the couch between beveraginos.

A whole bunch of big-name brands and online retailers like Dyson, Emma Sleep, Adore Beauty, Glue Store and THE ICONIC typically slash their prices on a bunch of fashion, beauty, tech, and home products for Boxing Day to help us round out the festivities. Plus, the Boxing Day sales couldn’t come at a better time tbh. You can make the most of any cash or gift cards you received over the holidays, and find the perfect ‘fit for New Year’s Eve/Day, or buy yourself anything that may not have made it under the tree.

Now, the only question left is where to start. We know it can be tricky to sift through the sales and find the best deals, so we’ve gone and found you the best Boxing Day sales to shop for 2023.

The best Boxing Day sales and deals in Australia for 2023

The Best Boxing Day Fashion Sales

Image: THE ICONIC

THE ICONIC — End of season sale, up to 60 per cent off

— End of season sale, up to 60 per cent off Cotton On — Up to 50 per cent off

— Up to 50 per cent off Oodie — Up to 60 per cent off sitewide

— Up to 60 per cent off sitewide Glassons — Up to 60 per cent off select items

— Up to 60 per cent off select items ASOS — Up to 70 per cent off plus an extra 20 per cent off with the code NEWFITS

— Up to 70 per cent off plus an extra 20 per cent off with the code NEWFITS Surf Stitch — Up to 70 per cent off almost everything plus an extra 20 per cent off

The Best Boxing Day Beauty and Wellness Sales

Image: Laneige

Adore Beauty — Up to 50 per cent off clearance products

— Up to 50 per cent off clearance products iHerb — Up to 20 per cent off select products

— Up to 20 per cent off select products HiSmile — Bundle and save

— Bundle and save Priceline — Up to 50 per cent off select products

— Up to 50 per cent off select products Therabody — Up to $300 off select devices

— Up to $300 off select devices Shaver Shop — Up to 85 per cent off select products

— Up to 85 per cent off select products Lovehoney —Up to 60 per cent off sale items

—Up to 60 per cent off sale items Wild Secrets — Up to 60 per cent off everything, plus an extra 30 per cent off everything with the code EXTRA30

— Up to 60 per cent off everything, plus an extra 30 per cent off everything with the code EXTRA30 VUSH — Up to 75 per cent off sitewide

— Up to 75 per cent off sitewide LELO — Up to 40 per cent off sex toys

— Up to 40 per cent off sex toys JSHealth — 20 per cent off sitewide

— 20 per cent off sitewide AlphaH — Sitewide discounts when you spend $100 or more

The Best Boxing Day Homewares Sales

Image: Emma Sleep

Emma Sleep — Up to 55 per cent off during Emma’s Boxing Day sale

— Up to 55 per cent off during Emma’s Boxing Day sale Dyson — Save up to $550 on stick vacuums

— Save up to $550 on stick vacuums KitchenAid — Huge end of year discounts on mixers, stands, food processors and attachments

— Huge end of year discounts on mixers, stands, food processors and attachments Godfreys — Huge discounts across Christmas and Boxing Day

— Huge discounts across Christmas and Boxing Day Eva — Score up to $375 off during the Boxing Day sales

— Score up to $375 off during the Boxing Day sales Sheet Society — 20 to 60 per cent off sale items

— 20 to 60 per cent off sale items Temple & Webster — Up to 40 per cent off select products

— Up to 40 per cent off select products House — Up to 75 per cent off select products plus an extra 20 per cent off

— Up to 75 per cent off select products plus an extra 20 per cent off Adairs —Up to 40 per cent off sale items

—Up to 40 per cent off sale items The Good Guys — Huge Boxing Day discounts

— Huge Boxing Day discounts Hommey — 60 per cent off everything

— 60 per cent off everything Ecosa — Up to 35 per cent off sitewide

The Best Boxing Day Tech Deals

Image: Sonos

HP — Up to 20 per cent off PCs

— Up to 20 per cent off PCs Amazon Australia — Up to 63 per cent off Amazon Echos, Fire Sticks, and Kindles

— Up to 63 per cent off Amazon Echos, Fire Sticks, and Kindles Sonos — Up to 25 per cent off select products

— Up to 25 per cent off select products Lenovo — Up to 70 per cent off select PCs

— Up to 70 per cent off select PCs JBL — Up to 50 per cent off select headphones, speakers and earbuds

Looking for more Boxing Day sales?

This article has been updated since its first publication.

Image Credit: Cotton On / Emma Sleep