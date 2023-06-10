3 New UK Chip Flavours Just Launched In Aus That Should’ve Been Stopped By Border Security

Attention chip lovers with exotic tastes and low standards — your time has come. Aldi has just launched a collection of flavours that are sure to satisfy your cravings for a warm UK summer without ever having to get on a plane.

The chippies are a collaboration with the German supermarket giant and Aussie snack manufacturer Smith’s. They’re actually all made right here in Australia, but we do so love a lit-el bit-ah Bri-ish inspo, guvna! (Sorry).

The line-up is titled “British Bites” and features the godforsaken flavours of Prawn Cocktail, Bangers & Mash and Worcestershire Sauce.

I’m pretty sure British people are so culinarily deprived they would genuinely combine all three of those elements into one dish. There’s a reason their entire back catalogue of food history revolves around bread and occasionally milk. Yummy.

The products launched on June 7 and are only available for a limited time. So get your skates on if you want to explore just how low human civilisation is prepared to go for a fresh artificial taste sensation.

TikToker @Nectoriouspapi1 was one of the first to snag a sample at his local Aldi.

One commenter recounted another similar taste crime, writing “last year they had pickle chips and it was literally the best chips I have ever had and I’m sad they don’t have it this year”.

Wow, way to ruin my appetite.

Another user claimed they’d seen the three new flavours in Woolies too. So there ya go. Knowledge is power.

Currently, it’s unclear how long these three flavours will be stocked in Aldi (and Woolies?) but if the stars align, you might get lucky.

This isn’t even the first time I’ve been forced to write about borked food flavours popping up across Australia courtesy of brands that should certainly know better.

In February, Coles began selling Special Burger Sauce hot cross buns and I’m still emotionally scarred.

