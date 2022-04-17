Look, we’ve all made mistakes in the kitchen. If you’ve never absolutely kooked it while cooking something, you’re either lying or someone else has always made you food. However, there probably aren’t many of us who have absolutely beaned it at an industrial level like this one Coles baker with this batch of hot cross buns.

A user on Reddit posted a six-pack of hot cross buns they picked up from their local Coles on Saturday, which seemed to be missing one very crucial element.

Not wrong, SydneyTom. They really did have just one job with these delicious buns. One line down, one line across. And yet… here we are.

They’ve created something more like a Hot Line Bun instead. A pack of snacks that will likely make the local God botherers a little cross, you could say.

Plenty of people offered up suggestions of what alternative holiday this (probably very tired) baker was celebrating when creating these borked buns.

Someone suggested that maybe they’re just getting in the Festivus mood early, and the single piped line is meant to represent the steel pole. Someone else pointed out that maybe the baker is a Jehovah’s Witness and believes that Jesus died on a stake and not a cross.

Another cheeky commenter said that the person who was meant to do the cross line of the buns called in sick, which meant only the vertical lines got done that day. Bloody hell we’ve got a couple of jokers over here, don’t we?

Two Reddit users who said they’ve been in the baking biz jumped in the comments to clear the air — it was most likely a total brain fart. I mean, think about it: these bakers are mass-producing a shitload of hot cross buns for days on end in the lead up to Easter (and bun day) with little room for error.

There’s no doubt that there would be a moment deep in the paint of it all that your brain would simply just fall down and you’d do something like chuck a tray of HCBs in the oven with one line of piped topping on top. Who amongst us wouldn’t do that?

Hope the big man upstairs isn’t too nonplussed by this mistake, because those buns certainly are. Get it, cos they’re missing their plus signs? *Sigh* happy long weekend.