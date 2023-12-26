Merry Goochmas & Happy Gooch Week!!! Here’s How To Embrace The Most Wonderful Time Of Year

Ah yes, it’s that magical time of year when the leftovers are aplenty, your social battery has run out and you have no fkn clue what day it is. Welcome to Gooch Week, my friends!!!!

What is Gooch Week? I hear you ask.

Well, Gooch Week — or Goochmas — is comprised of the days between Christmas and New Year’s. In other words —the days between the ass cheeks of Christmas, and the genitals of New Year’s.

Forget what they say about the Christmas period, Gooch Week is the most wonderful time of the year.

You see, it’s the only week of the year when you can truly shirk off any responsibilities.

You can take a bunch of naps, indulge in more snacks than usual and blissfully disregard the concept of time whilst lounging around on the couch. It’s a time when the rules go out the window and you can live life to its laziest before the New Year’s resolutions well and truly kick in.

The beauty of Gooch Week is that it is the absolute pinnacle of the silly season. With no goals or benchmarks, it leaves the time open for days of ultimate relaxation and/or absolute tomfoolery.

After getting into the swing of a cheeky day drink with Nanna’s eggnog on Christmas Day and a cold one at the pub on Boxing Day, why not continue the tradition of a daylight tipple up until New Year? Or truly embody a lizard and soak up the sun’s rays without a care in the world.



If you really want to get into the Goochmas spirit, go watch an entire series of a show you’ve already seen whilst falling in and out of a peaceful slumber.

If you’re feeling particularly zapped from all of the family-based socialising, why not disassociate and stare at the ceiling? That’s a personal favourite of mine, TBH.

While Gooch Week or Goochmas is the preferred term, there are other names for this gorgeously ambivalent time of year.

There’s Crimbo-limbo, Twixmas, merrineum or even Christ-taint. Beautiful, just beautiful.

No matter what you call it, or how you’re celebrating Gooch Week, I hope you make the most of it.

Happy Goochmas to you and yours!