The Major Airlines Have All Dropped Juicy Boxing Day Sales So U Can Escape The Soppiness

What’s better than catching flights, not feelings? Catching cheap flights, not feelings. Let’s run through a selection of the best ones for 2023 & 2024. Aside from the Christmas Day leftovers, our other favourite activity this time of year is gutting what’s left of our bank accounts in the Boxing Day sales.

Let’s suss the best options to aid your escape.

Virgin

Departing Melbourne, you can snag yourself a return fare to New Zealand’s beautiful South Island oasis of Queenstown from $395 (Sydney $435).

Mind you, this is on a lite fare, meaning you’ll only be able to take carry-on baggage, so that’s something to keep in mind.

Nadi in Fiji is also a stone’s throw away with return tickets from $589 (Sydney $529) on a lite fare.

Then — the holy grail — Denpasar, Bali will set you back $579 (same price for Sydney) and up.

Virgin Australia’s Boxing Day sales end at midnight on Friday the 29th, so don’t wait until you’ve recovered from your food coma to buy!

Qantas

Qantas is currently offering a smattering of domestic deals which all include checked baggage, complimentary food and beverages, Wi-Fi and seat selection until midnight on Thursday December 28.

You can get from Sydney to the Gold Coast from $125 one way.

Sydney to Hobart for $159, or Alice Springs from $269.

Sydney to Perth comes in at $309 one way, while jetting to Darwin will be a $299 job.

For flights departing Melbourne, the price tends to skew about $40 cheaper.

Qantas Holidays is also spinning deals which are valid until Dec 31, if you’re looking to do even less organising admin.

Jetstar

You’ve gotta motor for this one, with Jetstar’s Boxing Day sale only lasting 48 hours.

Melbourne to Darwin is going from $215 one way, Sydney from $76, Gold Coast from $92 and Adelaide from $66.

But overseas is where it really heats up.

$339 for a one way to Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City, Bangkok in Thailand from $326 and Singapore from $199.

Stay safe out there, bargain hunters xx