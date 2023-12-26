Emma Sleep’s Boxing Day Sales Are On Now So You Can Finally Replace Your Old Mattress For Cheap

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Mates, thanks to the cozzie livs crisis, we’re all looking for ways to save a quick buck. This includes making the most of big sale events like Boxing Day to purchase big-ticket items like laptops, mattresses, headphones etc. If this is you, we’ve got some bloody good news, mattress MVPs Emma Sleep has a huuuugue Boxing Day sale happening RN.

Everything from bed frames to sofas and mattresses is up to 55 per cent off from now until midnight on January 8. And there are some absolute cracking deals — you can score up to $775 off best-selling mattresses, $675 off wooden bed bases, and $139 off comfy pillows, to name a few.

Luckily for us, we’ve got a few weeks to snap up these Boxing Day bargains, since the sale kicks off today, December 26 and runs until midnight on January 8. How good are Boxing Day sales?! Let’s take a look at what’s on offer, shall we?

Our Picks From Emma Sleep’s Boxing Day Sale

Emma Comfort Mattress II, from $544 (usually $680)

I’ve been told that the Emma Original Mattress II is like sleeping on a goddamn cloud. It’s designed with three layers of high-quality, high-density memory foam, Airgocell technology that helps to regulate temperature and zero motion transfer technology. Yup, that means if your partner is a restless asshole while they sleep, you won’t feel a thing.

Diamond Hybrid Mattress from $775 (usually $1,550)

If you really want to splash out on a mattress, the Diamond Hybrid Mattress is truly king shit. It was designed with their fancy ~diamond degree graphite technology~ that filters out excess heat while you sleep, so hopefully, you’ll never wake up a sweaty mess again. The multi-layer HRX support foam also naturally adapts to pressure, allowing you (or your partner) to turn and toss easily without waking everyone up. Anyway, it’s got all the bells and whistles you need for a bloody good sleep.

Emma Signature Bed, starting at $544 (usually, $680)

The Emma Signature Bed is a timeless upholstered bed frame that’ll bring modern Scandinavian style into your home. It’s super easy to assemble and has zero squeaks or creaks. It comes with a 100-night trial period and a 10-year warranty.

Emma Diamond Pillow, $139 (usually, $278)

Don’t let some old, crusty pillow mess with your all-important sleep. Invest in a good one like Emma’s Diamond Pillow. Its ergonomic design means it caters to every sleep position — yep, even you tossers. Plus, it’s breathable, hypoallergenic, and comfy as fuck.

Emma Sofa Bed, starting at $1,480.00 (usually, $1,850)

The Emma Sofa Bed is an easy way to make the most out of your space. Not only does it function as both a sofa and a bed (STUNNIN’), but it also has storage in both of the armrests, so you can hide all your clutter in there. Plus, it comes with two free-throw pillows, so half the decorating is done for you.

You can shop Emma Sleep’s sale here.

Image credit: Emma Sleep