Blokes Are All Admitting To Owning ‘Yellow Pillows’ After One Brave Soul Opened The Floodgates

Cultured men of the internet are coming forward in droves to admit they all still use “yellow pillows” and I’d like to report a crime scene. It’s a wasteland out there.

The secret came out on X (formerly Twitter but also, who cares lol?) today after a brave man by the name of Cam (@largemotorcycle) chucked up a pic of his favourite sleeping cushion.

The Tweet has since been viewed on 1.3 million occasions at the time of writing.

“GF is mad at me because I have revealed to her The Yellow Pillow,” he began, before pleading “fellas, I’m sure you all know that this thing is magic”.

Worryingly, but ultimately unsurprisingly, blokes came out the wazoo to stand in solidarity with their sweat-stained brother.

“Part of being a man is using the same pillow since the age of 10 and never washing it,” one wrote.

“I got rid of my yellow pillows maybe a year ago and I legit haven’t rested comfortably since,” offered a second.

“Guaranteed sleep machine. Shun the non-believers,” added a third.

There was also the following photographic reply:

So, how exactly does a pillow become yellow, if it didn’t already start out that way?

Well, according to Lifehacker, it mainly has to do with people sweating more while they’re asleep.

The sweat seeps through the pillowcase, then into the pillow, where it eventually becomes ~yellow~.

Delightful.

The fix for yellow pillows is, along with your usual detergent, adding 1/2 cup of bleach and 1/2 cup of borax. Then you can basically just follow your pillow’s care instructions for the rest of it.

If you are a fan of the yellow, just make sure you keep it away from your significant other…

But at the same time, yuck.

Wash your pillows twice a year. Wash your bedsheets twice a month. Brush your teeth twice a day.

Or something…