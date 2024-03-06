I Asked An Expert To Myth Bust TikTok’s Wackiest Skincare Trends

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with La Roche Posay to help you clear up your skin with confidence in 2024 with Effaclar Duo + M.

We’ve all been guilty of jumping on a skincare trend. Because if it’s on our phones it can’t be wrong, right? It’s time to put down the influencer skincare smoothies and listen to a trained professional on what will actually help your skin so you feel your best.

After speaking with an expert, it turns out, there are a couple of things TikTok is truly missing out on, including one very important ingredient.

What are the benefits of double cleansing?

I wash my face twice, so was interested to hear about whether the benefits were real here. And, turns out I’ve been doing it wrong the entire time.

Goran Gacovski, Dermal Clinician from the Victorian Dermal Group, explained that you’re actually supposed to be “washing first with an oil-based cleanser, and then with a water-based one.”

I defs knew that.

“This can result in fewer breakouts, better absorption of skincare products, and improved skin hydration.”

So there’s no point in using a top-notch moisturiser like Effaclar’s Duo +M moisturiser which can help unclog your pores, if you’re double cleansing the wrong way in the first place. You want to help your acne-prone skin don’t you?

Should you rub ice on your face?

In ‘Get Ready With Me’ TikTok’s, influencers are seen rubbing ice on their faces before applying skincare. Are they doing this for nothing?

“This is why people apply ice packs on injuries or post-surgical wounds as a part of the RICE (rest, ice, compression, elevation) treatment process, Goran went on.

However, “overall, while there are some potential benefits to using ice on your face, they are temporary and should not replace a regular skincare routine.”

Someone call Elsa…

Are Sephora tweens messing up their skin with strong skincare?

TikTok is flooded with young kids using strong skincare products, and it’s got adults in a tizzy about them damaging their skin. Honestly, it’s the first sign of our generation becoming boomers. (And I know it’s scary that we’re referred to as adults now, but it’s time to face facts.)

Goran explained, “Problems could possibly arise from young customers using skincare and makeup incorrectly, and stated that over-exfoliation and chemicals could damage and age the skin barrier.

“It is always best to consult a medical professional for further assessment and discussion about using specific products.

Is the “skincare smoothie” actually good for your skin?

Goran made an important note that there are actually two different types of skincare smoothies. Illuminati confirmed.

“One is a smoothie that you drink… aimed at improving the overall health and appearance of your skin,” he explained. “The other is an approach to skincare where different skincare products are combined and layered.”

Well, there ya go.

All you need to know is that yes, layering “products from the thinnest consistency to the thickest, or from liquid to oil” can help the products to penetrate the skin in theory, but there’s little scientific evidence to back it up. (My high school science teacher would be so proud of me right now, shout out to Mrs Wyse.)

Is it worth buying skincare spatulas?

All you need to know is that you’re technically spreading fewer germs since you’re not using your fingers.

Moving on.

How do makeup wipes and cleansing balms impact the skin?

Look, makeup wipes CAN “remove makeup, dirt, and oil from the skin.” But, as Goran explains, they “can disrupt the skin barrier and cause dryness and irritation due to the high concentration of surfactants, preservatives, and alcohol.”

You could swap your makeup wipes for a cleansing balm instead, where he explained that they can be “more hydrating than makeup wipes.”

What actually helps to prevent spots and breakouts?

When asked about how to treat my acne-prone skin, Goran recommended salicylic acid which can “clear out excess cells.”

And those excess cells can apparently clogs my pores which is so not a slay.

“It is also known for its exfoliating properties. Salicylic acid is lipophilic, meaning it can penetrate oily skin and clogged pores, helping in exfoliating dead skin cells from the surface of the skin and promoting the growth of new skin cells.”

Now I know that’s a lot of science and you want to get to the good stuff, so here it is below this picture of a skincare dog.

If you’re in the market to zhuzh-up your routine with a whacky FYP-worthy hot tip, Effaclar’s Duo+M moisturiser has got the salicylic acid ingredients that you need to help your skin feeling fresh and radiant. It also has a new ingredient, phylobioma, which targets the root cause of acne-prone skin and helps stop breakouts in their tracks. Don’t worry, it’s chock full of niacinamide which minimises marks, too.

TikTokers listen up, instead of scrolling looking for tricks for a glow-up and then ending up covered in goop which doesn’t work. You could get a personalised skincare routine tailored to your skin type instead, by a professional who actually knows what they’re doing. And, if you don’t have access to a professional, you can also try out La Roche Posay’s Spotscan+, an acne-prone skin analysis tool which has been developed with dermatologists and AI, that can help curate your personalised routine.