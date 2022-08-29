At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Often when I ask the male-identifying in my life what skincare they use, they reply with something along the lines of ‘soap and water’. While it upsets me that they can have pretty good skin without much effort, soap can’t actually remove dead skin cells, be abrasive and irritable for the skin and can strip away its natural moisture.

But there are plenty of men’s skincare options that do a lot more than the old soap and water. Keep reading to see a bunch of men’s skincare bundles that think long and hard about what it is exactly the face and body needs. I think there may be something coming up rhyming with shmather’s day too?! So one of these might be a solid way to earn some brownie points.



STUFF The Lot Men’s Skincare Bundle, $85

Aussie brand STUFF could very well be the king of men’s skincare bundles, with everything from The Shave Bundle (shaving gel and daily face moisturiser) to The Lot (head and body wash, exfoliating scrub, face wash, shave gel, daily face moisturiser and deodorant), ranging from $22 to $85.



The Aussie Man Anti-Ageing Skincare Set for Men, $95.20

You’ve probs heard of The Aussie Man — it’s one of Australia’s fastest men’s skincare brands which is made from 100% Aussie ingredients and is natural, vegan, organic and cruelty-free. The Anti-Ageing Essentials Set ($89) and Anti-Ageing Skincare Set For Men ($95.20) are among its best-sellers, but there’s also Argan Oil Shampoo & Conditioner sets and more within its extensive range.



Nutcare Best Seller, on sale for $98.95

Nutcare is perhaps the best name I’ve seen on the men’s skincare market, selling products for pubic hair removal and beyond. The most famed bundle? The aptly dubbed Nutcare Best Seller, which includes Barenuts Pubic Hair Removal Cream, Smooth Nuts Anti-Wrinkle Moisturiser and Nutdust Body Powder for $98.95 (usually $126.96). But the sale ends Tuesday, September 2. If you miss it, try using the code ‘Pedestrian’ at checkout for 10% off your order.



Hey Bud Hydration Duo, $81 (usually $90)

Hey Bud’s Hydration Duo ($81) helps fight tired and dull skin that’s copping a bit of dehydration. The Liquid High 5% Hyaluronic Acid + Hemp Serum hydrates and plumps, while the Overnight Moisturiser hydrates and nourishes while you sleep. Talk about convenience! Get some hemp-loving here.