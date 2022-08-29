Often when I ask the male-identifying in my life what skincare they use, they reply with something along the lines of ‘soap and water’. While it upsets me that they can have pretty good skin without much effort, soap can’t actually remove dead skin cells, be abrasive and irritable for the skin and can strip away its natural moisture.
But there are plenty of men’s skincare options that do a lot more than the old soap and water. Keep reading to see a bunch of men’s skincare bundles that think long and hard about what it is exactly the face and body needs. I think there may be something coming up rhyming with shmather’s day too?! So one of these might be a solid way to earn some brownie points.
STUFF Men’s Skincare Bundles
STUFF The Lot Men’s Skincare Bundle, $85
Aussie brand STUFF could very well be the king of men’s skincare bundles, with everything from The Shave Bundle (shaving gel and daily face moisturiser) to The Lot (head and body wash, exfoliating scrub, face wash, shave gel, daily face moisturiser and deodorant), ranging from $22 to $85.
The Aussie Man Anti-Ageing Skincare Set for Men, $95.20
You’ve probs heard of The Aussie Man — it’s one of Australia’s fastest men’s skincare brands which is made from 100% Aussie ingredients and is natural, vegan, organic and cruelty-free. The Anti-Ageing Essentials Set ($89) and Anti-Ageing Skincare Set For Men ($95.20) are among its best-sellers, but there’s also Argan Oil Shampoo & Conditioner sets and more within its extensive range.
The Jojoba Company Men’s Skincare Bundles
Ultimate Cleansing Collection Bundle, on sale for $99
The Jojoba Company has skincare products tailored specifically for men and is vegan, sustainable and ethical. Its Ultimate Cleansing Collection Bundle includes Jojoba Activating Cleansing Oil, Jojoba Bead Cleanser, Jojoba Water Toning Mist, Australian Jojoba and Jojoba Natural Bean Exfoliant for $99 (usually $115). For anyone this season’s done a number on, the Winter Bundle, $72 (usually $90.47), is great for rebalancing your skin’s moisture. Cop 20% off using the code JOJOBAMAN20.
Nutcare Men’s Skincare Bundles
Nutcare Best Seller, on sale for $98.95
Nutcare is perhaps the best name I’ve seen on the men’s skincare market, selling products for pubic hair removal and beyond. The most famed bundle? The aptly dubbed Nutcare Best Seller, which includes Barenuts Pubic Hair Removal Cream, Smooth Nuts Anti-Wrinkle Moisturiser and Nutdust Body Powder for $98.95 (usually $126.96). But the sale ends Tuesday, September 2. If you miss it, try using the code ‘Pedestrian’ at checkout for 10% off your order.
Hey Bud Skincare Bundles
Hey Bud Hydration Duo, $81 (usually $90)
Hey Bud’s Hydration Duo ($81) helps fight tired and dull skin that’s copping a bit of dehydration. The Liquid High 5% Hyaluronic Acid + Hemp Serum hydrates and plumps, while the Overnight Moisturiser hydrates and nourishes while you sleep. Talk about convenience! Get some hemp-loving here.