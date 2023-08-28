Show Up Yr Siblings & Make Sure You Stay On The Inheritance W/ These Custom Father’s Day Gifts

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Father’s Day 2023 is fast approaching, y’all. We’re really talking less than a week away now (September 3). But rest assured, that’s just enough time to get your act together and avoid being the problem child this year. If you’ve been known to let the team down on Father’s Day and leave Dad with a painful look of disappointment — this is the year to turn it around. How can I do that, you ask? With a personalised present.

Nothing screams ‘I-actually-put-in-some-effort-for-once’ louder than a personalised gift. These gifts are all about time, effort and showing Dad just how much you truly care. It’s definitive proof that you didn’t leave the gift shopping till the last minute. Here, we’ve rounded up 13 custom gifts that’ll catapult you to golden child status.

Mon Verre Personalised Mayfair Whiskey Glasses, $94.99

If the old boy loves a cheeky nip of whiskey, he’ll think these engraved whiskey glasses are pretty alright. Made from beautiful crystal glass, and reinforced with titanium, it’s cut with a traditional diamond and wedge shape for real Don Draper vibes.

Cotton On Body Personalised Cotton Beach Towel

Cotton On Body Personalised Cotton Beach Towel, $49.99

Give the old boy a bougie beach towel this Father’s Day. The legends over at Cotton On are doing this sweet embroidery on a whole bunch of products, including beach towels and bathrobes. You can get some cute little illos like a palm tree, a flower, a wave, a clam and the sun!

MON Purses Golf Ball Pocket, $120

If Dad’s an avid golfer, he’s going to love Mon Purses’ Personalised Golf Ball Pocket. It holds up to three golf balls, and three golf tees and attaches to a golf bag with a snap hook.

Personalised Family Name Serving Board, $64.99

It’s basically in the Dad’s handbook that they love anything with the family name stamped across it. A personalised serving board is the perfect way for him to brandish the family crest upon everyone he entertains. No guest will enjoy cheese in your house without paying respect to the name. (Side note: Hard to Find has an entire Father’s Day gift shop, you’re bound to find something in there that he won’t hate.)

Monogram Conventional Hip Flask, $44.50

Getting Dad a hip flask for Father’s Day is nothing new but a ~personalised~ hip flask is a whole new ball game. This sleek and sophisticated bottle can carry up to 200mL of whiskey (or whatever Dad’s drink of choice is) and it’s built to last, too. Please note: it doesn’t come personalised, but it’s made of quality stainless steel, so you can get Dad’s name or initials engraved on it.

Personalised Pocket Knife, $50

Pocket knives are super handy which probably explains why they’ve been around since the dawn of time. Open a package, cut some fishing line or even open a bottle of wine — there’s virtually nothing you can’t do with one of these bad boys. The engraving makes this one extra sweet, so Dad will carry it around on all his adventures.

July Personalised Weekender Bag, $295

If Dad’s always on the go for work or just loves a cheeky weekend trip, then treat him with a versatile travel duffle, so he can stop using that grotty old gym bag — yeah, the one he’s literally had since you were born. This particular July Weekender bag is a great durable option that comes with a hidden pocket and a padded laptop compartment.

While it doesn’t automatically come personalised, you can choose to add personalisation to your order before checking out. It’s currently free of charge for a limited time only, otherwise, it usually costs $65.

Personalised ‘Mr Fix It’ Hammer, $60

Dads love to be the personal fixer-upper so why not solidify his handyman skills with a personalised hammer? Add this heartfelt piece to their toolkit collection and cement your place as his favourite child (before asking him to build your IKEA furniture with it, of course).

Personalised Super Dad Photo Socks, $49.50

This is the ultimate dad gift. It’s the perfect combination of cute and tacky so he’s guaranteed to go nuts over it. Not all heroes wear capes, but they do wear these socks. Father’s Day 2023 is shaping up to be the best one yet.

Engraved Golf Accessories, $54.99

Okay, golf is technically a hobby but your dad might be more of an occasional putter than 100 per cent obsessed. One way to get him over the line is an engraved golfing kit complete with tees, a divot tool and a marker. It’s a hole-in-one gift if we do say so ourselves.

Father’s Day 2023 Breakfast In Bed Plate, $150

The best way to Dad’s heart is through his stomach, so this personalised plate promises to go a long way. You can get it engraved with ‘Father’s Day 2023’ to remind Dad of his best celebration ever, then whip it out every Father’s Day after that (as long as it’s stacked high with pancakes and bacon). A mouthwatering gift.

Personalised Bamboo Travel Mug, $94.99

I can’t speak from experience but I’m pretty sure that being a dad is tiring work and dad bods are 80 per cent fuelled by caffeine. This lil mug is a cute reminder of your undying love for Dad as he sips his morning brew. A 10/10 idea.

Personalised Father’s Day 2023 Solid Oak Watch Stand, $94

Classy, practical and affordable — this is the ultimate gift for people with dads who appreciate the power of a watch. Whack a personalised engraving on there and you’ve got yourself a gift that’ll take pride of place on his bedside table.