36 Father’s Day Gift Ideas That’ll Beat Whatever Lame Present Your Siblings Have Planned

Putting it bluntly, buying a Father’s Day gift(s) for your dad can be a real punish — especially when you only get an indiscernible grunt as a response after asking what they’d like. If you’ve had many a sleepless night over the stress of rocking up to his Sunday shindig empty-handed, fret not. Because what’s a helpless gift-giver to do when those closest to you provide zero inspiration? Turn to us of course, smart cookie.

Here we’ve compiled a list of 36 foolproof Father’s Day gifts that even the most difficult of dads will still froth over.

The Best Father’s Day Gift Ideas for 2024

That’s right, we’ve sorted these gifts for every kind of dad personality trait (beyond replying to all texts with a thumbs-up emoji). You’re welcome! Oh, and did we mention that Father’s Day is on Sunday, September 1 — so you’ve got just under a month to find the perfect gift.

Best Father’s Day Gifts for Outdoorsy Dads

Best Father’s Day Gifts for Outdoorsy Dads gifts for dad Father's Day 2023
Wanderer Padded Luxury Lounger, $299
Kathmandu Men’s Arbury Jacket, $199.98
Best Father’s Day Gifts for Outdoorsy Dads
Salomon Men’s Quest Element Gore-Tex Mid Hiking Boots, $299.99

If your old man is built for the great outdoors, you’d probably want to get him something camping/hiking/fishing related from somewhere like BCF, Anaconda, or Kathmandu. We’ve gone ahead and made a few suggestions including this reclining camp chair, a windbreaker and some pretty sturdy-looking hiking boots.

Best Father’s Day Beer Adjacent Gifts

Brewquets Father’s Day 24 Beer Gift Pack, $179.99
Best Father’s Day Beer Adjacent Gifts
Lottie & Liv Personalised Esky, $199.99
Best Father’s Day Beer Adjacent Gifts
Tooletries Shower Drink Holder, $34.95

Does Dad fancy himself a bit of a beer connoisseur? Right this way then. We’ve rounded up a few cheeky beer-themed gift ideas including so bougie beer glasses, a really cute customisable esky and, most importantly, a shower beer holder. What dad wouldn’t be chuffed unwrapping one of these?

Best Gifts for Foodie Dads

Best Gifts for Foodie Dads gifts for dad Father's Day 2023
Crumble Perfect Pans Bundle, $541 (usually $758)
Best Gifts for Foodie Dads
Ottolenghi Simple, $35 (usually $60)
Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker, $299.99

Some dads talents extend beyond the BBQ, and if that’s your old man, we’ve found some stunning gift ideas. We’ve got Crumble’s Perfect Pan bundle, Ottolenghi’s cult-famous cookbook and a Ninja Creami (so he can make his silly little treats).

Best Gifts for Tech Dads

Best Gifts for Tech Dads gifts for dad Father's Day 2023
Eufy Cam 2C Security Kit 3 Pack, $529 (usually $567)
ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $498.99 (usually $999)
Beats Pill, $249.95

For the tech-savvy dads — you know the ones who don’t have to call you to fix the Wi-Fi when it goes down — we’ve found a couple of cool gadgets that he might not already have, including a doorbell camera, a robot vacuum cleaner and a snazzy speaker.

Best Gifts For The Sports-Loving Dad

Best Gifts For The Sports-Loving Dad gifts for dad Father's Day 2023
Nike Pegasus 41 Electric, $220
Best Gifts For The Sports-Loving Dad
Kayo Sports Subscription, from $25 p/m
Best Gifts For The Sports-Loving Dad
Garmin Forerunner 255S Music Watch, $499 (usually $749)

If dad loves himself a spot of sport, we’ve got you covered there too. From new Nike sneakers and a Garmin fitness watch to a Kayo Sports subscription that’ll make sure he never misses a game, there’s inspo here for all the sporty dads’ gift ideas.

Best Father’s Day Golfer Gifts

Best Father’s Day Golfer Gifts gifts for dad Father's Day 2023
Personalised Premium Cabretta Leather Golf Glove, $39.95
Nike Dri-FIT Victory Men’s Golf Polo, $70
Etsy Leather Golf Ball Zippered Pouch, $110.49

We know golf’s a sport, but since so many dads are really, really into it (is it mandatory or something?), we thought we’d round up a few gifts that are sure to be a hole-in-one.

Best Father’s Day Gift Sets

Best Father’s Day Gift Sets gifts for dad Father's Day 2023
Gifts Australia Men’s A Little Luxury Hamper, $99
Best Father’s Day Gift Sets
LVLY Happy Hour Gift Box, from $75
Frank Green Essentials Gift Set, $99.95

If you can’t think of just one simple thing to give the old boy, why not choose some kind of gift set, hamper or booze?

Best Budget Father’s Day Gifts

Typo Box Of Sox, $29.99
Bonds Cotton Stretch Trunk 3 Pack, $29.99
Best Budget Father’s Day Gifts
YETI Colster Stubby Cooler, $40

Some dads don’t need all the bells and whistles for Father’s Day, but a small gift is always a nice way to show him you care. We’d suggest choosing something like this hilarious mug for his morning cup of jitters, some fresh undies or this sick stubby cooler.

Best Designer Father’s Day Gifts

Braun Series 9 PRO+ Wet & Dry Electric Shaver, $499 (usually $899)
Saint Laurent East/West Wallet $523
Comme des Garcons Wonderwood, $217

If ya keen to splash out on the old boy and get him something a little more bougie, we’ve found some pretty nice gift ideas. Why not gift him a fancy shaver, a new leather wallet, or a fresh fragrance?

Best Father’s Day Gifts for New Dads

Best Father’s Day Gifts for New Dads gifts for dad Father's Day 2023
Ember Temperature-Control Smart Mug 2, $299
Personalised I Love Daddy This Much, $64.99
Best Father’s Day Gifts for New Dads
Country Road Calo Australian Cotton Bath Robe, $159

Shopping for a first-time dad is hard! Do you get a gift for them or the baby? Well, TBH, we’re not really sure, so we’ve found you a little bit of both. We’ve got a Smart Mug (because lord knows hot coffee will be a thing of the past without one), a cute baby book to celebrate becoming a dad, and a bougie dad-robe, of course.

Best Father’s Day Gifts for Grandfathers

Best Father’s Day Gifts for Grandfathers gifts for dad Father's Day 2023
Marks & Spencer Wool Blend Flat Cap, $54.99
Best Father’s Day Gifts for Grandfathers
Bunnings Cyclone Foldable Seat/Kneeler, $49.98
Emu Platinum Ashford Slippers in Chestnut, $109.95

Getting your grandfather something for Father’s Day is such a sweet gesture and one we’re keen to do this year ourselves. Hence why we’ve gone ahead and found some real treats to get ya pops, from a nifty little gardening chair to a classic Pa hat and slippers, there’s always something the older boy would appreciate.

Best Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts

Best Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts gifts for dad Father's Day 2023
Brooki Bakehouse Chunky Cookies 6 pack, $40
Best Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts
BCF Gift Card
Best Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts
Red Balloon Experiences Gifts

And for all you lazy people who’ve left your Father’s Day shopping until the last minute, we’ve got a few gift ideas for you too. Try gifting Dad a gift card to his favourite store, a delicious delivery (like this one from Brooki Bakehouse — thank you, TikTok) or a cool experience from somewhere like Red Balloon.

Happy shopping, folks — and happy Father’s Day to all the Dads, Daddies and Zaddies out there.

Image Credit: That ’70s Show / Nike / Beats / Comme des Garcons

