36 Father’s Day Gift Ideas That’ll Beat Whatever Lame Present Your Siblings Have Planned

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Putting it bluntly, buying a Father’s Day gift(s) for your dad can be a real punish — especially when you only get an indiscernible grunt as a response after asking what they’d like. If you’ve had many a sleepless night over the stress of rocking up to his Sunday shindig empty-handed, fret not. Because what’s a helpless gift-giver to do when those closest to you provide zero inspiration? Turn to us of course, smart cookie.

Here we’ve compiled a list of 36 foolproof Father’s Day gifts that even the most difficult of dads will still froth over.

READ MORE 10 Of The Best Running Shoes To Buy If You’re About To Wreck Your Old Faithfuls At The City To Surf

The Best Father’s Day Gift Ideas for 2024

That’s right, we’ve sorted these gifts for every kind of dad personality trait (beyond replying to all texts with a thumbs-up emoji). You’re welcome! Oh, and did we mention that Father’s Day is on Sunday, September 1 — so you’ve got just under a month to find the perfect gift.

Best Father’s Day Gifts for Outdoorsy Dads

If your old man is built for the great outdoors, you’d probably want to get him something camping/hiking/fishing related from somewhere like BCF, Anaconda, or Kathmandu. We’ve gone ahead and made a few suggestions including this reclining camp chair, a windbreaker and some pretty sturdy-looking hiking boots.

Best Father’s Day Beer Adjacent Gifts

Does Dad fancy himself a bit of a beer connoisseur? Right this way then. We’ve rounded up a few cheeky beer-themed gift ideas including so bougie beer glasses, a really cute customisable esky and, most importantly, a shower beer holder. What dad wouldn’t be chuffed unwrapping one of these?

Best Gifts for Foodie Dads

Some dads talents extend beyond the BBQ, and if that’s your old man, we’ve found some stunning gift ideas. We’ve got Crumble’s Perfect Pan bundle, Ottolenghi’s cult-famous cookbook and a Ninja Creami (so he can make his silly little treats).

Best Gifts for Tech Dads

For the tech-savvy dads — you know the ones who don’t have to call you to fix the Wi-Fi when it goes down — we’ve found a couple of cool gadgets that he might not already have, including a doorbell camera, a robot vacuum cleaner and a snazzy speaker.

Best Gifts For The Sports-Loving Dad

If dad loves himself a spot of sport, we’ve got you covered there too. From new Nike sneakers and a Garmin fitness watch to a Kayo Sports subscription that’ll make sure he never misses a game, there’s inspo here for all the sporty dads’ gift ideas.

Best Father’s Day Golfer Gifts

We know golf’s a sport, but since so many dads are really, really into it (is it mandatory or something?), we thought we’d round up a few gifts that are sure to be a hole-in-one.

Best Father’s Day Gift Sets

If you can’t think of just one simple thing to give the old boy, why not choose some kind of gift set, hamper or booze?

Best Budget Father’s Day Gifts

Some dads don’t need all the bells and whistles for Father’s Day, but a small gift is always a nice way to show him you care. We’d suggest choosing something like this hilarious mug for his morning cup of jitters, some fresh undies or this sick stubby cooler.

Best Designer Father’s Day Gifts

If ya keen to splash out on the old boy and get him something a little more bougie, we’ve found some pretty nice gift ideas. Why not gift him a fancy shaver, a new leather wallet, or a fresh fragrance?

Best Father’s Day Gifts for New Dads

Shopping for a first-time dad is hard! Do you get a gift for them or the baby? Well, TBH, we’re not really sure, so we’ve found you a little bit of both. We’ve got a Smart Mug (because lord knows hot coffee will be a thing of the past without one), a cute baby book to celebrate becoming a dad, and a bougie dad-robe, of course.

Best Father’s Day Gifts for Grandfathers

Getting your grandfather something for Father’s Day is such a sweet gesture and one we’re keen to do this year ourselves. Hence why we’ve gone ahead and found some real treats to get ya pops, from a nifty little gardening chair to a classic Pa hat and slippers, there’s always something the older boy would appreciate.

Best Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts

And for all you lazy people who’ve left your Father’s Day shopping until the last minute, we’ve got a few gift ideas for you too. Try gifting Dad a gift card to his favourite store, a delicious delivery (like this one from Brooki Bakehouse — thank you, TikTok) or a cool experience from somewhere like Red Balloon.

Happy shopping, folks — and happy Father’s Day to all the Dads, Daddies and Zaddies out there.

Image Credit: That ’70s Show / Nike / Beats / Comme des Garcons