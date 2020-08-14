Since you’ve been capable of conscious thought, you’ve been expected to give dad a present for birthdays, Christmases and you guessed it – Father’s Day. By the time you hit your early 20s you’re probably fresh out of ideas, cause honestly what else could dad possibly want at this point? Well, you’re in luck because the Good Pair Days Father’s Day range is bringing you the goods this year.

When in doubt, everyone’s gut instinct is to gift the old man a pair of socks. They’re essential, handy and basically foolproof – but they also feel a tad overdone. And, if you’ve given dad a pair of ~funky~ socks for the past five years running, you might be sleeping in the backyard once he’s unwrapped them for the sixth time.

The next logical option is to buy him a fine bottle of wine, but schooling up on grape juice is easier said than done. If dad’s a bit of a wine snob, you won’t even want to attempt to pick out a top drop. Trawling the aisles of Dan Murphy’s is no fun when you’re forced to pick out something sophisticated instead of making a beeline for the mudshake cruisers. In instances like these, it’s best to leave it to the professionals. Yep, we’re talking about the legends over at Good Pair Days.

Need a refresher on who they are? Here’s a crash course in all you need to know. Basically, the company was founded by a former sommelier (so you know it’s that good shit). You can sign up for a monthly subscription to have different wines sent to you based on your unique tastes – kinda like the Spotify discover playlist of the bevvy world. The contents of the box are also a surprise so you never know what you’re in for until it’s in your mouth – fun, right?

Father’s Day boxes start at $39 which is an absolute steal. First cab off the rank is the shiraz and socks box – don’t even think about asking what’s in it, lest you look like a fool. The socks are a universal size and the wine is the perfect combo of fruit and chocolate for dad to smack his lips around.

If you’re keen to up the ante a little this year without going the whole hog, the classic dad box is probably for you. For 84 buckos you get three bottles of classic reds (merlot blend, shiraz and pinot noir) and two pairs of socks.

From here on, the last two boxes are the same in essence (three wines, three pairs of socks) but the drops vary dramatically. For $123 you’ll get the wine lover dad box featuring an Argentinian Malbec, Barossa grenache-shiraz and a cabernet merlot from the glorious Southern Highlands. Easy drinking.

Last but certainly not least, there’s the deluxe dads box for a bit of something special. For $164, dad can sip back on a pinot noir from an organically tended vineyard, a rare shiraz/mencia blend and Cortese Dolcetto which just sounds like it knows a good time.

Postage is free Australia wide so there’s no excuse not to splurge on the fancy box. Show dad a good time. Warm his tootsies while he gets turnt on fine wine this Father’s Day and kick back knowing that golden child status is unquestionably yours (until next year that is).

Shop the full range of Good Pair Days Father’s Day gift boxes here.

