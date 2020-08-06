Father’s Day 2020 is about to roll around which will either incite loving joy or the fear of death inside you. To be blunt, dads can be pretty tricky to buy for and when it comes to choosing the perfect Father’s Day gift – we could all step up our game.

If dad’s not a diehard music fan or a borderline obsessive golf fanatic, you’re probs left scratching your head trying to find the perfect gift. And, when you receive nothing but a shoulder shrug or indecipherable grunt in response to Father’s Day gift ideas, it’s only natural to fear that the festivities might be shot to shit.

But fear not. For every dad out there who’s not overly enthused about, well, anything – there’s a gift that can still hit the spot. Don’t believe us? Have a go at this online Father’s Day gift shop dedicated to all things dad. Brought to you from the legends at Hard To Find, there’s everything from personalised gifts (like a hammer and chopping board) to lustrous beard treatments and tinnie packs.

There’s something to tickle every dads fancy with options ranging from el cheapo to dosh-droppers. And to answer the question we’re sure is on your mind, yes there’s a pair of socks in the mix – but just one (that we can see, anyway). Come on, there’s over 600 items to choose from, give us a break.

Hear us when we say that a Bunnings voucher for the third year running absolutely won’t cut it, even though Bunnings is life. Don’t be the problem child, nab him a Father’s Day gift he’ll actually appreciate and thank us later.



Head here to scope out Hard To Find’s entire Father’s Day gift range.

On ya, Dad.

