PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Cetaphil for Skin Awareness month. Find out more here.

A lot of people tend to overcomplicate skincare, but I’ve got a secret for you: a good skincare regimen doesn’t need to be a 10-step process. While you can add serums if you really want, you’re going to want to get the basics down first and do them well. And I promise, it’s only a step-or-two above using a bar of soap, but so much better for your skin.

A good skincare regime will consist of a cleanser, day moisturiser, sunscreen and a night moisturiser. It’s honestly that simple!

Here’s how you should be using them:

Cleanser

A bar of soap will be so harsh and irritating on your skin, so make sure to add a cleanser to your skincare regimen that suits your skin type. For example, if you’ve got dry and sensitive skin, don’t use anything too harsh that will strip your skin of its natural oils.

Cetaphil’s Gentle Skin Cleanser is a great gentle option that will actually hydrate while it cleanses, is non-irritating and won’t block pores. It’s also fragrance-free, which can be more important for sensitive skin.

If you have more oily skin, you might want to try Cetaphil’s Oily Skin Cleanser, which is still gentle enough for daily use but will remove excess surface oils.

You can also use both of these cleansers for your body, how’s that for skincare multitasking?

You’ll want to use your cleanser once in the morning and once in the evening. If you’ve got really dry skin, you could get away with cleansing just once in the evening. You may also want to wash your face before exercising to avoid blocking your pores if you’ve been wearing makeup. Try not to rub your face on your towel after you’ve cleansed, as this can cause skin irritation.

Day Moisturiser

Many people probably think that they won’t need moisturiser because they have oily skin, but this is not the case. Even oily skin can be lacking in water. You’ll want to make sure you choose a non-comedogenic moisturiser so your pores don’t get clogged up.

Cetaphil Face Daily Hydrating Lotion with Hyaluronic Acid provides lightweight moisture, while the hyaluronic acid provides instant hydration to protect the skin from dryness throughout the day.

Bonus tip: apply your moisturiser while the skin is still damp to help lock in a little extra moisture.

Sunscreen

Sunscreen is an absolute skincare necessity for all Aussies every single day and making sunscreen a part of your daily routine is one of the most important things you can do. In fact, if you did nothing else other than wear sunscreen, you’ll be doing better than a lot of people.

You can also use a moisturiser with sunscreen already included to save yourself an extra step, making your skincare routine even simpler! Cetaphil’s UVA/UVB Defence SPF50+ is a lightweight, non-greasy moisturiser that hydrates and protects the skin from the sun.

A quick friendly reminder to also read the instructions on the back of the bottle carefully. Sounds simple enough but you’d be surprised how many people ignore the advice.

Night Moisturiser

For those of you with dry skin, you’re going to want to use a richer night-time moisturiser to maintain hydration levels. Cetaphil Face Rich Night Cream with Hyaluronic Acid is the perfect product to protect your skin during the night.

People with oily skin are better off using a lighter moisturiser such as Cetaphil’s Moisturising Lotion, which is dermatologically tested and developed to be non-greasy and perfect for daily use.

See? It really is that simple.

If you want to know more about skin, Cetaphil is launching Skin Awareness month this October to educate Aussies on the importance of looking after their skin! Learn how to take care of your skin best here.

ALWAYS READ THE LABEL. FOLLOW THE DIRECTIONS FOR USE. Limit sun exposure and use protective clothing, hats and eyewear. Keep sunscreen out of eyes. Reapply sunscreen regularly.