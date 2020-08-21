When it comes to the editing of The Bachelor, the complaints usually come from the contestants who are livid about the way they’ve supposedly been chopped and changed to make great TV.

But the most recent complaints are coming from fans who are ticked off about the amount of the cocktail party that is show in each episode.

Following the most recent eps, Bachie fans have taken to Twitter to express their annoyance at the fact that there’s too much cocktail party shown in each ep this season, with some opining that they miss the days of good ol’ fashion dates that span most of the eps, rather than the cattiness of the cocktail party monopolising the whole show.

Bachie alum Georgia Love led the charge with this sentiment, writing: “If we have another full episode that’s just a cocktail party I will riot #TheBachelorAU.”

If we have another full episode that’s just a cocktail party I will riot #TheBachelorAU — Georgia Love (@GeorgieALove) August 20, 2020

Yeah I don’t like how they’ve done that ! Having the whole episode just the cocktail party !! — emma taylor (@emmarox09) August 20, 2020

Honestly just said the same. There is padding the there is padding — em.mallo (@em_mallo) August 20, 2020

It honestly makes it a waste to watch it on a Thursday night. I could easily watch it online on Wednesday before the new episode and enjoy it a lot more.

Yes we enjoy a bit of drama, but there is no conclusion on episodes like this which means the episodes just feel unfinished. — MintPhoenix (@MintPhoenix) August 20, 2020

I think I would have preferred a shorter season than a dragged out one where every cocktail party lasts an ep and a half. It's just all bitching and bullying and unpleasant viewing. #TheBachelorAU — PolarK (@Karina_Melbs) August 20, 2020

Stretching out episodes- obviously have limited material due to covid. However making full cocktail episodes of drunk sleep deprived women in a pressure cooker. No thanks.

I always watched the dates and skipped the cocktail parties. Might skip this season . — Supercoach Mumma (@EChallis) August 20, 2020

Last ep was too much cocktail party this one not ENOUGH #TheBachelorAU — mimi petrakis (@MimiPetrakis) August 20, 2020

Honestly, I feel like the editing team is being smart and bringing us mostly cocktail party ‘cos that’s when the drinks are flowing and the drama really kicks in, whereas the dates are mostly just cutesy, wholesome fun.

But as we previously wrote in a yarn yesterday, this season of The Bachelor is cattier than ever and so maybe some of that cutesy, wholesome fun is just what we need to breathe life back into the show?

We miss that perfect balance of sweet dates and dramatic cocktail parties.