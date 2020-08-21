When it comes to the editing of The Bachelor, the complaints usually come from the contestants who are livid about the way they’ve supposedly been chopped and changed to make great TV.

But the most recent complaints are coming from fans who are ticked off about the amount of the cocktail party that is show in each episode.

Following the most recent eps, Bachie fans have taken to Twitter to express their annoyance at the fact that there’s too much cocktail party shown in each ep this season, with some opining that they miss the days of good ol’ fashion dates that span most of the eps, rather than the cattiness of the cocktail party monopolising the whole show.

Bachie alum Georgia Love led the charge with this sentiment, writing: “If we have another full episode that’s just a cocktail party I will riot #TheBachelorAU.”

Honestly, I feel like the editing team is being smart and bringing us mostly cocktail party ‘cos that’s when the drinks are flowing and the drama really kicks in, whereas the dates are mostly just cutesy, wholesome fun.

But as we previously wrote in a yarn yesterday, this season of The Bachelor is cattier than ever and so maybe some of that cutesy, wholesome fun is just what we need to breathe life back into the show?

We miss that perfect balance of sweet dates and dramatic cocktail parties. 

