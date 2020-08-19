During last night’s episode of The Bachelor, Areeba Emmanuel went on an entitled rant about mate Juliette Herrera, claiming she betrayed her by flirting with Locky Gilbert (isn’t this the point of the show?).

After failing to receive a rose, Areeba went on a gross rant about her friend-turned-rival, saying “there’s no way Juliette is prettier than me”. Yuck.

She also spewed the following BS that reads like a legit Regina George quote:

“She was privileged to be hanging out with me and Kristina,” Areeba said. “Now she’s on my bad side, and, trust me, you don’t want to be on my bad side at all.”

“I’m a good person in general, but if you betray me, you fucking wish you never did.”

Her behaviour in the ep was met with backlash from Bachie viewers who have taken to social media to call her out.

Areeba trying to embrace the villain role- but lacks any charisma. She’s just a dickhead. #TheBachelorAU — AirTroll (@air_troll) August 19, 2020

Areeba attempting a Regina George like coup and failing, then ups her game and goes in on Juliet all RG 2.0 and still looks like a loser…all because she never thought of writing a note #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/PSOygoTDhL — CherryBlonde (@CherryBlonde6) August 19, 2020

OMG did Areeba just say “I don’t want to be friends with you anymore?” How old is she! #bachelorau #TheBachelorAU — Yvonne (@JuztYvonne) August 19, 2020

This whole act of ‘The Areeba Show’ is getting boring…???????????? — ez???? (@ezmar75) August 19, 2020

According to Areeba, she is way too good looking for Australia #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/su8HqGWL5b — Speaking truth ONLY ????‍♀️ ???????????????? (@BestRecipes14) August 19, 2020

Have a read of our recap here for more deets about what went down last night.