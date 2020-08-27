Thanks for signing up!

This season of The Bachelor was obviously impacted heavily by coronavirus, but is that reeeeally an excuse for us barely seeing star Locky Gilbert?

Instead of dates and love, we’re copping plenty of bitchy drama and endless cocktail parties – and if Twitter is anything to go by, we’re pretty over it.

#TheBachelorAU fans, are you finding this year Locky aka the actual bachelor is the supporting character in this years nasty bitch fest? Not enjoying this format at all- are you? Hardly worth tweeting about! pic.twitter.com/dJTZJk1O5t — Jake Lee Murnane (@jonnyvain) August 27, 2020

i think the producers have a fundamental misunderstanding of what we want to see from this show #TheBachelorAU — emmi (@swiftiekin) August 27, 2020

Is slut shaming another woman and calling them trash what we want to see women do in 2020? #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/k6XfBcNviZ — Stephs at home in lockdown (@sometimeseasame) August 27, 2020

Didn’t this show used to have a Bachelor in it? #TheBachelorAU — ???? Nicky Rowlands ???? (@Nicky__Rowlands) August 27, 2020

WHY IS EVERYONE ARGUING I'M JUST HERE FOR THE HELICOPTERS #TheBachelorAU — Jo Thornely (@jothornely) August 27, 2020

Two things we can all agree one. One:

Can we please get some therapy dogs in this house. #TheBachelorAU — Caitlin (@CaitoGrace) August 27, 2020

And a hard two:

I ???????? JUST ???????? WANT ???????? TO ???????? SEE ???????? MORE ???????? STEPH ???????? #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/9rcCJcN52P — Helena Dominish (@HelenaDominish) August 27, 2020