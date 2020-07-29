CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses mental health issues.

Jamie Doran has taken to social media to announce that he’s pursuing legal action against Channel Ten and Warner Bros. Australia over his portrayal on the new season of Bachelor In Paradise.

“This is not the news I wanted to post, but I feel I owe this to at least my family, friends, and also fans of The Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise,” he wrote in a note shared to Insta.

“After lengthy consideration, I’ve decided to begin legal proceedings against Network 10 & Warner Bros Australia.”

He concluded, “I’m not going to comment on this any further for the time being, and would appreciate it if people would respect my privacy.”

The Bachelorette 2019 contestant’s presence on the series has been a huge topic of conversation, particularly his heavy reaction to finding out that his friend Timm Hanly almost left Paradise.

After Hanly told him he was exiting the competition, Doran began sobbing uncontrollably at the thought of having to remain on the island without his bud. He was so upset, in fact, that he then packed his own stuff up and left.

This is actually really uncomfortable and I feel like this should not be aired. Clearly Jamie is going through something. #BachelorInParadiseAU — Kate (@KikkiTee) July 22, 2020

Jamie crying is not funny it’s more just sad that he has such bad social separation disorder issues and everyone laughing at him is kinda toxic #BachelorinParadiseAU — drazmemes (@drazmemes) July 22, 2020

Because laughing at someone’s mental health issues is so funny ????. The cast and producers of #BachelorInParadiseAU should be disgusted in themselves for how they just handled the situation with Jamie. — Stacey (@heartofgold81) July 22, 2020

As Twitter became flooded with comments from concerned fans, Osher Günsberg stepped in and assured folks that the network has a team of “mental health professionals” employed to assist contestants who may be struggling with the process.

“It’s probably pertinent to point out that everyone on the show has full access to mental health professionals as well as support from the Warner Bros. Australia and Network 10 teams before, during and after production,” he tweeted.

He added, “To be CLEAR. The amount of mental health support before/during/after production for the people on this show it significant. But you’ll never know who accessed it, who asked for it, and who continues with it because of privacy. But trust me, it’s ROBUST.”

Network 10 and Warner Brothers Australia have been contacted for comment.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you are in distress, please call Lifeline on 13 11 44 or chat online.

Have something on your mind? You can reach out to BeyondBlue at 1300 22 4636 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.