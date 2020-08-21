While last night’s (spoiler filled) episode of The Bachelor aired, newly single The Bachelorette star Carlin Sterritt took to his Instagram Story to spill a heap of behind-the-scenes secrets about the Bachie franchise.

First up, he said that he reckons there’s lot more smooching going on than we’re seeing on-screen, naming secret locations like ~behind the orchard~ as a spot where stars can get together without cameras seeing.

“If you’re wondering, girls, yes, Locky [Gilbert] is macking on with many girls at the cocktail parties,” he said. “It’s happening. 100 per cent.”

Credit: Instagram.

He went on to reveal that he and his ex girlfriend Angie Kent would hook up in secret when they were on the 2019 season of The Bachelorette.

“[There’s] the orchard, the secret place you can go to for chats and stuff… [Angie and I] macked on at so many cocktail parties,” he said in an Instagram video.

“But obviously they didn’t show it.”

Now, this contradicts what he said on-air while appearing on the Kyle & Jackie O show.

When asked by Kyle Sandilands if there was “rooting going on behind the scenes,” Locky responded: “Nah, nothing like that. We’re nothing like America, we keep it pretty clean.”

That being said, there’s a difference between smooching and rooting, so perhaps there is a lot of kissy kissy that we don’t see?