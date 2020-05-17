CONTENT WARNING: This article deals with anxiety and mental health. If you're struggling with mental health, there is help. Call Lifeline on 13 11 40, or Kid's Helpline on 1800 55 1800.

Carlin Sterritt of The Bachelorette has taken to social media to open up on his struggles with mental health, and the difficulties he faced in seeking help.

Sterritt, who won Angie Kent‘s heart on the 2019 season of the show, said in his candid post that he was unaware he was suffering from depression and anxiety until a doctor diagnosed him.

The trainer and Instagram influencer wrote:

“It’s so easy to portray a happy, “blessed”, fun, easy going life on social media… but what people don’t see is the storm that we can have in our minds, the depression and anxiety that we struggle with daily. It’s even harder being in the public eye. People think they know you from your 15 minutes on TV. Will make up their minds about your whole character and even go out of their way to tell you how much they dislike you, without even scratching the surface of who you really are.”

Carlin Sterritt went on to share the contact information for Beyond Blue, telling his 131,000 followers: