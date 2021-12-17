Ex-Bachelorette star Angie Kent has shared some juicy new insights into her relationship with ex Carlin Sterritt (aka the winner of her season).

The revelations came out in an ep of Two Girls One Pod, the podcast Kent runs with her former Gogglebox and I’m A Celeb… co-star Yvie Jones.

On the ep, she alleged some absolute tea, including a really bizarre demand Sterritt had about what dog they should adopt as a couple.

“He would not even get an ugly dog,” Kent claimed.

“I said I wanted a three legged dog, like a rescue and he was like ‘I want an aesthetically pleasing dog. We are not getting a dog like that’.”

Sorry Carlin, all dogs are beautiful, we established this as a species many millennia ago.

According to Kent, the incident led to a huge fight between the couple.

“I was like ‘what if our children are going to be ugly? Are you going to not want to have them?’ Oh, another story.”

READ MORE Carlin Sterritt Reveals His New Flame After Angie Kent Breakup: Some Girl From Marketing

Along with Sterritt’s doggy demands, Angie also went into detail about the pressure she felt to look and act a certain way to be perceived as ‘attractive’, and how it impacted her.

“I’m going to attract people that I don’t really like, because I don’t like being 48 kilos and drinking too much and having to look like a doll all the time.

“I’m going to end up with Carlin, and look how swimmingly that turns out,” she said. Um, ouch!!

“I don’t want to attract that shit. I want to look like this and attract a really nice human.”

And, in one of the most cutting condemnations I’ve ever read, she added that Carlin would probably be a better boyfriend to a Barbie.

“No offence to him. I’m sure, you know, he’s a great partner to a Barbie doll, but not for [me].”

If my ex read me like this in a podcast ep, I would simply pack up all my things and run away to become a Scandinavian goatherd.

Both Angie Kent and Carlin Sterritt have been open about their 2020 break up, with Kent making an appearance on the Kyle & Jackie O Show back in November 2020 where she shared some goss.

Basically, she claimed that one of the biggest reasons for their breakup was their different religious ideas.

“I’m a little more spiritual, a little bit more carefree and wild, whereas he’s more, you know, kind of … He’s a Christian boy,” she said.

“He was very religious and had all these ideas that I should be a certain way when I wasn’t.

“I don’t want to be with somebody who wants me to change. I want somebody to love me for me.”

I mean, as you should queen.

On Carlin’s part, he told the NOVA Entertainment How To…Life podcast about his insecurities after the show wrapped. In fairness, if the whole nation had just spent months analysing my relationship, I’d probably find it a bit weird too.

“Being the guy that was chosen at the end and then having to watch it all back, it bred this insecurity in me that was kind of lying dormant that I hadn’t dealt with since my ex-wife,” he said.

“[Angie Kent] really cared for Timm [Timm Hanly]. They were kind of messaging a little bit afterwards. I was trying to play it cool, like ‘it’s fine’, you know it’s all good and I was trying to be nice and I was trying to do the right thing.

“And then more and more, her and Timm messaging each other, it just started to really eat me away.”

So look, a decent bit of messiness there.

I guess all we can hope for is Angie finally getting her rescue dog.