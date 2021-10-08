We’re gearing up for our first-ever bisexual leading lady in The Bachelorette 2021 with living legend Brooke Blurton, but former Bachie Angie Kent can’t help but feel like she got ripped off and honestly, I don’t blame her.

During an interview with the good folks at TV Week, Angie, who is pansexual, said she low-key resents the fact that she was “stitched up with a bunch of deeply average blokes” on her season back in 2019, rather than being able to date both men and women.

She added that she’s “just kidding,” but I’m not. I wish she’d been given that chance as well!

“I wish I knew it was an option because I’m pansexual,” Angie pointed out.

Angie with one of said “deeply average blokes”.

That being said, she’s also super stoked for Brooke and is keen to see the new season unfold!

“I can’t wait to watch Brooke being our first Indigenous and bisexual Bachelorette!” Angie added.

Angie is one of the best (if not THE best) Bachelorettes we’ve had, in my opinion. Not only was her season a hoot and a half to watch (as opposed to recent stinker seasons), but as a person, she was endearing and entertaining, and ya really rooted for her!

But unfortunately, as she put it, she was “stitched-up” with some not-so-great characters (let’s not forget her season gave us the likes of Ciarran Stott and Timm Hanly *voms*).

Angie with another one of said “deeply average blokes.”

She went on to offer some advice for Brooke, telling her to just have fun with it and enjoy the ride.

“She looks really serious about it, which is good, but you’ve got to have fun,” Kent said. “I hope she gets to have some laughs as well.”

Angie has reunited with her best mate Yvie Jones, the absolute icon who starred alongside her on Gogglebox, I’m A Celeb, and even popped up in a coupla Bachelorette eps (I think about “Do you really wanna date someone with a made-up name like Carlin?” at least once a week), for a spicy podcast.

The poddy is called Two Girls One Pod and features the gals chatting away and shooting the shit, but totally unfiltered.

Go give it a listen for an instant boost of serotonin.