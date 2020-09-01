Carlin Sterritt has spilled the tea about that very public break up with ex-Bachelorette Angie Kent, and how he felt about her close bond with fellow contestant Timm Hanly.

Speaking on NOVA Entertainment’s latest poddy How To…Life, Carlin was incredibly open about his insecurities after The Bachelorette wrapped last year.

“Being the guy that was chosen at the end, and then having to watch it all back, it bred this insecurity in me that was kind of lying dormant that I hadn’t dealt with since my ex-wife,” Carlin said.

“Each dude comes back to the mansion with a smile on their face if they got a rose, which most of them did when they went on a date with Ang. And I think seeing how strong some of those other connections were, I was like… ‘far out! I wasn’t really just this huge front runner’ and I did see that it was quite a hard choice.”

Adding to that already heightened insecurity, Carlin and Angie had to call it quits in front of millions of people.

“There was a lot of fear and anxiety to let that news out because I just wasn’t sure what the outcome was gonna be. How slammed I was gonna get. The ongoing opinion that I wasn’t right for Angie. I didn’t want to give anyone the satisfaction. Inevitably that’s what happened people were like ‘you should have chosen Timm’. See I told you this would only last this long. Having to deal with that is very hard,” he explained.

Carlin also explained in the podcast that Angie’s close relationship with Timm was quite difficult for him.

“She really cared for Timm. They were kind of messaging a little bit afterwards. I was trying to play it cool, like ‘it’s fine’, you know it’s all good, and I was trying to be nice and I was trying to do the right thing. And then more and more, her and Timm messaging each other it just started to really eat me away,” he said.

Post break-up, Carlin said that he’s spending time working on himself and on some of relationship insecurities with a therapist. A lot of those insecurities stemmed from his previous marriage, and in the podcast revisited how close he was to ending things after his first marriage broke up.

“I think isolating yourself is really not great during break ups. I did that after my ex-wife and I broke up and that was like a good two month of isolation and they were the darkest times in my life. Like I swear to god I nearly ended it. It was so full on,” Carlin added.

You won’t see Carlin on any dating apps though, as he doesn’t want to bring “any more shit into the next relationship.” He’s just practicing some good ol’ self-love.

I for one, am team self-love. Good on ya Carlin.