Thanks for signing up!

Carlin Sterritt has thanked his followers for their outpouring of support following his split from Angie Kent.

“Everyone who’s had some really lovely things to say,” he said on his Instagram Stories last night.

He went on to say that he had “so much fear and anxiety about coming out with our breakup publicly,” adding that “it was actually quite debilitating.”

“I’m really thankful for the hundreds of messages.”

In the previous Story, the Bachelorette 2019 winner announced his breakup.

“My mental health had taken a bit of a left turn and I just simply wasn’t the best version of myself or able to give the best version of me to Angie,” he said. “I wish her well.”

Carlin Sterritt added that he wants nothing but the best for her.

Cop Angie’s announcement below:

As for Bachelor in Paradise, that all starts on July 15.