In a lovely little bit of happenstance, Angie Kent and Carlin Sterritt of The Bachelorette were photographed while ring shopping in Sydney last Friday, sparking engagement rumours for the couple.

It was surely a happy coincidence indeed when a Daily Mail photographer just happened to be waiting right outside a jeweler in Paddington at the exact time the pair decided to walk in.

Even better, they actually sat right by the window, with Angie Kent laughing and sipping bubbles as she made sure to turn her face to the camera. Wild scenes, folks. Absolutely unprecedented.

It’s unclear whether the pair actually purchased a ring on Friday, but they were shown several, and she reportedly “couldn’t wipe the smile off her face.”

Yesterday, Carlin took to Instagram to post a pic of him planting an extremely chaste kiss on Angie Kent, with the caption “look away kids”. He continued:

“This day almost 6 months ago was the game changer. Something clicked and even though I knew you couldn’t be mine yet. I could certainly see it for my future. A connection or spark you feel with someone special cannot be explained … only felt!”

We’ll wait to hear more on that engagement, then.