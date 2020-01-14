The cast for the upcoming season of Dancing With The Stars has just been announced, and, you know what? The cast is littered with personalities that you simply can’t help but stan. I may actually tune in this time.

Behold, the lineup for this season:

Angie Kent – Needs no introduction. Queen.

– Needs no introduction. Queen. Claudia Karvan – Acting goddess. The Secret Life of Us is a timeless piece of art.

– Acting goddess. The Secret Life of Us is a timeless piece of art. Travis Cloke – Former AFL player.

– Former AFL player. Dean Wells – MAFS star.

– MAFS star. Chloe Lattanzi – Actress and daughter of Olivia Newton John .

– Actress and daughter of . Christian Wilkins – model and megababe.

model and megababe. Ed Kavalee – comedian, radio and television presenter .

– comedian, radio and television presenter Celia Pacquola – comedian, writer, presenter.

– comedian, writer, presenter. Beau Ryan – Former rugby league footballer, Amazing Race host.

– Former rugby league footballer, Amazing Race host. Dami Im – singer-songwriter, Eurovision royalty.

Grant Denyer and Amanda Keller will return to host the damn thing, and the winner will score a hefty $50k for the charity of their choice.

Check out the official promo footage below. Dancing With The Stars hits screens Sunday February 9 at 7.30PM on 10. My spirit fingers are at the ready. It’s showtime, bitch.