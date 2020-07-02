Last night, Carlin Sterritt and Angie Kent took to Instagram to confirm that they had, indeed, split. Thus ending weeks of speculation.

Their initial breakup posts seemed very amicable, with Angie initially writing that she wishes her now-ex “nothing but the best in the future.”

But now she’s given a subsequent interview and it sounds like things were a little less peachy than the breakup posts would have us believe.

Credit: Instagram / Angie Kent

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Angie said: “Chemistry doesn’t always equal compatibility. We gave it our all and it didn’t work out.” Fair point, no?

Wait for this.

“Our values didn’t align,” she added. “Both Carlin and I will never give personal details.” Hm, so the face that there are ~personal~ details that are worth broaching, but not worth specifying, is very suss to me.

“Out of respect for Carlin I will not reveal the personal workings of our relationship,” she concluded and yeah, I give it a month, then it’ll either be aired via an IG post that’ll amass loads of likes and headlines or through a spicy interview.

This isn’t the last we’ve heard of this breakup – I guarantee it. There’s some behind the scenes tea just waiting to be spilled.