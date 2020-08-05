Spicy gal Angie Kent has been on the warpath lately, calling out the lads who ended up on this year’s Bachelor In Paradise after schmoozing their way through her season of The Bachelorette.

And based on his latest Instagram Story, it seems like her ex Carlin Sterritt agrees with this sentiment… but not fully.

Last night, a fan posted a screenshot of Angie’s shady comment about Timm Hanly and Ciarran Stott and wrote, “When it turns out Carlin Sterritt was the only one NOT acting on Bachie last year.”

He reshared the interaction on his Insta Story and wrote, “I certainly copped it for months after by Aus [Australia] while these lads got the praise. Made dating hard that’s for sure. But that’s life.”

Credit: Instagram / Carlin Sterritt.

Despite this, he went on to say that he does not want to see his former rivals “bullied.”

“I, however, don’t want to see ANYONE being bullied. It scares the shit out of me what it can do to an individual’s mental health,” he continued.

He finished: “No one deserves it… hear me, NO ONE!”

ICYMI: Yesterday Angie commented on a photo shared by superb Bachelor meme page Bachie Funny that showed Mean Girls character Miss Norbury (Tina Fey) asking the class if they’ve been “victimised by Ciarran Stott,” and the faces featured the ladies from this year’s season of Bachie In Paradise.

She wrote: “Sorry Straya’! If I knew sooner, I would’ve sent him and his hype man home second episode when I sent old mate Politician home, because NO ONE fucks with my sisterhood.”

She added, “Sorry that at some point we were all victimised by Regina George.”

Bachie In Para star Kiki Morris responded with “hahaha” while Abbie Chatfield dropped a few praise hands emojis.

Meanwhile Renee Barrett wrote “dead” with laughing emojis.

