Your girl Angie Kent is on the war path and she’s taking no prisoners, and yep, that includes Ciarran Stott and Timm Hanly, who earned a spot on Bachelor In Paradise after appearing on her season of The Bachelorette.

Kent commented on a photo shared by superb Bachelor meme page Bachie Funny that showed Mean Girls character Miss Norbury (Tina Fey) asking the class if they’ve been “victimised by Ciarran Stott” and the faces featured the ladies from this year’s season of Bachie In Paradise.

She wrote: “Sorry Straya’! If I knew sooner, I would’ve sent him and his hype man home second episode when I sent old mate Politician home, because NO ONE fucks with my sisterhood.”

She added, “Sorry that at some point we were all victimised by Regina George.”

Bachie In Para star Kiki Morris responded with “hahaha” while Abbie Chatfield dropped a few praise hands emojis.

Meanwhile Renee Barrett wrote “dead” with laughing emojis.

