If you tuned in to The Bachelor last night and stayed ’til the very end to watch the promo for upcoming eps, you would have peeped a BIG Bachie spoiler, perhaps without even knowing as it was one of those blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moments.

In the teaser, we’re given a taste of what’s to come with a series of Zoom dates that go down after production converts to a COVID-friendly setup.

In one scene, main man Locky Gilbert is seen participating in a group hometown visit date with four of the gals and their folks.

Now, as we know, hometown visits usually don’t occur until the final four, and since there are only four of them shown in the clip (plus Osher, ofc), it must mean that those ladies make it ’til the end.

As first reported by The Wash, the four women who participated in the Zoom chat with Locky were Bella Varelis, Steph Harper, Nicole Campbell and Roxi Kenny.

Observe:

SPOILER. (Credit: Ten)

The Bachelor switched to what they’re calling a ‘love in lockdown’ format after on-site production was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Single dates and group dates continued via Zoom, and Locky exchanged digits with the gals so they could stay in contact in iso.

Filming resumed at the Bachelor mansion in Oxford Falls, Sydney, in the first week of July.