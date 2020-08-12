Tonight’s the night, kiddos. The Bachelor is set to enchant our lives this evening as the 2020 season kicks off at 7:30pm and I can’t fkn wait.

In the lead-up to Locky Gilbert’s szn, our main man has been on the promo trail and he just stopped by KIIS 1065 Kyle & Jackie O Show where he, ofc, was asked about the sex sitch in the Bachelor Mansion.

When old m8 Kyle Sandilands asked if there was “rooting going on behind the scenes,” Locky responded: “Nah, nothing like that. We’re nothing like America, we keep it pretty clean.” Hm, well, that certainly contradicts with the ethos of Bachelor In Paradise, but moving on…

“You’d get crucified,” Locky added. “‘Cos if you do it with one, then you end up with another, you’re asking for trouble.”

“It’s about love,” he insisted. “[Sex] is a different kind of love, it comes later… but not that much later.”

The Bachelor starts tonight at 7:30pm on Ten. Cya there!