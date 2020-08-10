Last night, a supremely batshit season of Bachelor In Paradise ended. Devastating stuff, right? Welp, don’t cry for too long, ‘cos a fresh batch of spice is coming right at us via the new season of The Bachelor.
Today, Ten unveiled the lucky ladies who will be vying for the heart of main man Locky Gilbert in the 2020 season of Bachie.
I’ve done the detective work to find each gal on Insta so you don’t have to. You’re very welcome.
I even threw in a quick lil fact about each one that I ascertained from their piccies. Enjoy:
Nadine Kodsi
Fun fact: She’s an entrepreneur and has two doggos named Hunter and Byron. She also brushes her teeth in the shower, by the looks:
Bella Colwell
Fun fact: She’s the co-host of a food podcast called Obviously Good Food (the logo features a cartoon pepperoni pizza with melting cheese, so I’m sold).
Leilani Vakaahi
Fun fact: The gorg gal was a Miss Unvierse Australia finalist.
Steph Harper
Fun fact: She became besties with two alpacas while travelling Peru. We absolutely love to see it.
Maddy Carver
Fun fact: Hailing from Tassie, Maddy has built a career in primary school teaching. Bless her!
Paige Royal
Fun fact: Paige is both a model and a makeup artist, which will come in handy when she has to share a beauty team with a bunch of other ladies.
Gemma White
Fun fact: She volunteers for charities including Lifeline and the Queensland SES. Onya Gemma – what a legend.
View this post on Instagram
It's International Volunteer Day! What a special day to recognise all volunteers from around the world. Individually we might not be able to change the world but together we can make a huge impact! Volunteering for charity and in my community is something that I enjoy, it lights me up from the inside and I feel it's important to give back and do my part. Today I'd like to say a special thanks to everyone who has been involved in fighting the fires throughout Australia especially over these past few weeks. We are only at the start of our summer season and this is a fight we are going to have to continue to battle @qldfes @qldses our Firies, emergency services and volunteers are very special indeed ❤ #internationalvolunteerday #volunteer #charityvolunteer #communityvolunteer #doyourpart
Isabella Maree
Fun fact: Apparently she’s an absolute DARE DEVIL:
Zo-Clare McDonald
Fun fact: Zo-Clare has a penchant for McDonald’s, activewear and pets, and look, same.
Nicole Campbell
Fun fact: She, too, is a model.
Bella Varelis
Fun fact: Bella’s a freelance creative and digital marketing executive. She’s the gal that Locky gushes over in the ads ‘cos of her stunning eyes.
Calling it now: She’ll be in the top three.
Areeba Emmanuel
Fun fact: Based on the initial teasers, Areeba is the source of a whole lotta tea this season so you’ll wanna watch this space.
Rosemary Sawtwell
Fun fact: Penguin.
Clare Lange
Fun fact: Clare’s a Perth-based model with a whole lotta beach selfies.
Irena Srbinovska
Fun fact: She works as a nurse in Melbourne and is the proud mama of two dawgs, Leo and Maggie.
Marlaina McPhillips
Fun fact: She’s a marathon runner who raises money to help ensure children are protected against violence and bullying. You’re an absolute queen, Marlaina.
Laura Calleri
Fun fact: Well, Laura’s Insta is on private so I couldn’t do a deep dive, but pls enjoy her Bachie pic:
The Bachelor kicks off on Channel Ten this Wednesday at 7:30.