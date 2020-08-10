Thanks for signing up!

Last night, a supremely batshit season of Bachelor In Paradise ended. Devastating stuff, right? Welp, don’t cry for too long, ‘cos a fresh batch of spice is coming right at us via the new season of The Bachelor.

Today, Ten unveiled the lucky ladies who will be vying for the heart of main man Locky Gilbert in the 2020 season of Bachie.

I’ve done the detective work to find each gal on Insta so you don’t have to. You’re very welcome.

I even threw in a quick lil fact about each one that I ascertained from their piccies. Enjoy:

Nadine Kodsi

Fun fact: She’s an entrepreneur and has two doggos named Hunter and Byron. She also brushes her teeth in the shower, by the looks:

Bella Colwell

Fun fact: She’s the co-host of a food podcast called Obviously Good Food (the logo features a cartoon pepperoni pizza with melting cheese, so I’m sold).

Leilani Vakaahi

Fun fact: The gorg gal was a Miss Unvierse Australia finalist.

Steph Harper

Fun fact: She became besties with two alpacas while travelling Peru. We absolutely love to see it.

Maddy Carver

Fun fact: Hailing from Tassie, Maddy has built a career in primary school teaching. Bless her!

Paige Royal

Fun fact: Paige is both a model and a makeup artist, which will come in handy when she has to share a beauty team with a bunch of other ladies.

Gemma White

Fun fact: She volunteers for charities including Lifeline and the Queensland SES. Onya Gemma – what a legend.

Isabella Maree

Fun fact: Apparently she’s an absolute DARE DEVIL:

Zo-Clare McDonald

Fun fact: Zo-Clare has a penchant for McDonald’s, activewear and pets, and look, same.

Nicole Campbell

Fun fact: She, too, is a model.

Bella Varelis

Fun fact: Bella’s a freelance creative and digital marketing executive. She’s the gal that Locky gushes over in the ads ‘cos of her stunning eyes.

Calling it now: She’ll be in the top three.

Areeba Emmanuel

Fun fact: Based on the initial teasers, Areeba is the source of a whole lotta tea this season so you’ll wanna watch this space.

Rosemary Sawtwell

Fun fact: Penguin.

Clare Lange

Fun fact: Clare’s a Perth-based model with a whole lotta beach selfies.

Irena Srbinovska

Fun fact: She works as a nurse in Melbourne and is the proud mama of two dawgs, Leo and Maggie.

Marlaina McPhillips

Fun fact: She’s a marathon runner who raises money to help ensure children are protected against violence and bullying. You’re an absolute queen, Marlaina.

Laura Calleri

Fun fact: Well, Laura’s Insta is on private so I couldn’t do a deep dive, but pls enjoy her Bachie pic:

The Bachelor kicks off on Channel Ten this Wednesday at 7:30.