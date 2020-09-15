Married At First Sight bride Aleks Markovic has straight-up claimed 2020 bachelor Locky Gilbert was in contact with her during Love in Lockdown. Buckle the hell up.
While appearing on Filip Odžak‘s Reality Roundup series, Aleks was asked about the ongoing drama between Bella Varelis and Irena Srbinovska. However, Aleks didn’t have a lot to say about that.
Quick recap: the story goes that during Love in Lockdown, Bella and Irena had a huuuuge falling out. Bella accused Irena of bragging about her phone calls with Locky during lockdown. Irena, meanwhile, was confused. If Bella didn’t want to know about her relationship with their boyfriend, why ask?
That’s only what we saw on our screens, though. Beloved goss-goss podcast So Dramatic! claimed a body-shaming incident played a part in the drama as well.
Let’s continue.
“I can’t comment much on this [Bella and Irena drama], because I was with Locky [during] that break,” Aleks said.
I’m sorry, hwat?
“I just think those two girls need to have each other’s backs, because at the end of the day we all know this was filmed a long time ago. And they’ve only got each other at the end.
“… But I can tell you now, Locky wasn’t just texting the Bachelor girls. Them and every other girl in WA.”
WELL THEN.
Aleks was then asked to confirm if she had contact with Locky during Love in Lockdown, to which Aleks answered: “Yeah.”
You can watch the snippet of the interview below.
Call it a coincidence or whatnot, but So Dramatic! recently released an episode claiming the same thing. In it, host Megan Pustetto said, citing anonymous sources, that Locky had messaged and met up with “several women on the outside”.
Grain of salt, of course, but that doesn’t look good either way.
This isn’t the first time Aleks has been tied to Locky before, though. Back in April, Aleks publicly denied she was dating Locky after they were spotted together at a party.
At the time, Aleks told the Kyle & Jackie O Show that the pair started talking because “we have the reality TV thing in common, about producers and what they do.”
But she insisted they were just friends.
“Perth is very small, everyone knows every Tom, Dick, and Harry,” she said.
What do we make of this? I don’t bloody know. Did Aleks meet up with Locky during filming? What about the other women on the outside? Is he still with the winner? What is going on? CHRIST.
The Bachelor continues Wednesday, 7.30pm on Channel 10.