My friends, I bring you a new Konspiracy: people reckon Pete Davidson has been surreptitiously edited out of The Kardashians. What in the Kris Jenner is going on?

As you may know, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian infamously dated for a hot second (nine months). It was widely anticipated Pete would feature at least a lil bit in season two of The Kardashians.

But Pete is yet to make a proper appearance on the show, something fans clocked onto earlier in the season.

pete really isn’t in ONE episode of the new kardashians. he was on speaker phone for a phone call, and he’s referenced/talked up throughout, but we never see him 👀 — 🍇Lumpy Space Priestess 👻 (@spacedaphne) November 6, 2022

And the latest episode of The Kardashians deffo indicates some cheeky editing is happening.

The most recent ep of the show was centred around one of Kim Kardashian’s most Kontroversial choices: wearing Marilyn Monroe‘s legendary dress at the Met Gala.

You remember the discourse, I remember the discourse, we all remember it as the most significant dress since that white/gold/blue/black creation.

Kim famously loaned the dress from Ripley’s Believe It or Not!. She and Pete both went to Ripley’s to try on the dress: but despite their visit being included in the episode, he was nowhere to be seen.

This is all rather mysterious — as pointed out by Cosmopolitan, there’s legit TMZ footage of Pete and Kim together while she tries on the dress.

So you might reasonably expect he’d be making at least a very wee cameo on the show.

Kim did indicate Pete wouldn’t play a huge role in the season in an earlier ep.

“I’m obviously going to talk about what goes on in my life and he’s a part of that, but I also respect that this is like my job, and this isn’t his job,” she said.

Fairs. But she did also say viewers would get a “glimpse” of Pete and so far, no dice.

This is the greatest mystery of all time. It is a real-life game of Cluedo (or should I say, Kluedo).

The way they’ve cut out pete out of this entire kardashians season I need to know what happened — Maddie and Shan (@maddiecarnahan) November 10, 2022

Hulu worked really hard to cut Pete Davidson out of The Kardashians. 🤣 #hulu #TheKardashians — Jude-Danielle B (@JudeDanielle) November 10, 2022

Lots going on, but let’s focus on the most important issue. Pete Davidson has been fully edited out of this season of Kardashians. — Katherine Curtis (@kgcurtis) November 11, 2022

I think part of me started watching the Kardashians for Pete Davidson because I felt betrayed when they edited him out. 🤣🤦🏻‍♀️ — Melissa (@Melmsley) November 11, 2022

Pete being missing from the show fits with a bit of rumoured tea: a source had previously told Deuxmoi it was Pete who initiated the breakup.

“The final straw was his appearance in the season two trailer which he didn’t expect to get used again and again,” they said.

“And he was irritated that it makes their romance seem like the centrepiece of season two when in fact he’s barely on camera because he refused to be on camera.”

But to make matters even more confusing, there are also rumours Pete and Kim are still in touch with one another. Bloody hell, I need a full on Konspiracy pinboard to keep track of all this.

It remains to be seen whether Pete will actually make a Kardashians Kameo. It’s giving Colonel Mustard in the kitchen with a candlestick.