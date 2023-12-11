The Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Wedding Planner Drama Is Being Spun Into A Tea-Filled Doco

In April 2022 Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz-Beckham married in a gorgeous, star-studded ceremony. On the surface, the three-day event looked like a fairytale, but in reality, some serious bad vibes were bubbling under the surface resulting in some alleged bad blood in the family and two lawsuits between the newlyweds and their wedding planners. Ouchie mama, indeed.

Now, because it was such a royal clusterfuck, a documentary called Peltz Beckhams vs The Wedding Planners is in the works about the money-filled shitshow.

And after the success of Netflix’s Beckham documentary, I’m not surprised that another doco involving the famous family is hitting our screens.

Here’s everything we know about Peltz Beckhams vs The Wedding Planners so far.

What’s Peltz Beckhams vs The Wedding Planners about?

The Daily Mail reported that Peltz Beckhams vs The Planners follows the behind-the-scenes drama that went down between the young couple and their second wedding planners — Nicola Braghin and Arianna Grijalba. According to the doco description, Peltz Beckhams vs The Wedding Planners questions whether it was a “shit show” or whether the text messages from Nicola reveal that they were “victims of a bridezilla”.

So far, the word on the street is that Nicola doesn’t come out looking too good. Speaking with The Daily Mail, editor of Popbitch Chris Lochery described the wedding as ‘total carnage’ and claimed that Nicola comes out ofthe doco looking “spoilt and entitled”.



Oooft.

(Image: Getty / Emma McIntyre)

In case you missed it, the Peltz Beckhams initially hired Braghin and Grijalba from Plan Design Events after their initial wedding planner Preston Bailey quit. Speaking to Page Six, the famed planner said that he’d stepped back from the job after realising he’d “overcommitted” and “couldn’t deliver to the quality I was used to.” He also stated that Nicola was great to work with and there was no bad blood between them.

Nicola Braghin and Arianna Grijalba. (Image: Plan Design Events)

Braghin and Grijalba stepped up to the plate six weeks before the wedding but sadly they only lasted nine days before the Peltz Beckhams fired them from the job and hired Michelle Ragos instead. Everything seemed to go off without a hitch until December when Nicola’s billionaire father Nelson filed a lawsuit against Braghin and Grijalba for $159,000 which he claimed was the deposit.

In return, the wedding planners filed a countersuit, claiming breach of contract. In a joint statement to PEOPLE in September, the Peltz Beckhams and the wedding planners announced that they had resolved their issues, with both the lawsuits being dismissed.

For a comprehensive breakdown of the wedding planner drama, you can check out our explainer HERE.

But that wasn’t the only tea around the wedding. In the lead-up and aftermath of the multi-day affair, there were whispers that Nicola and her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham didn’t get along. Deuxmoi reported that there was tension between the two families, and there was a lot of question surrounding why Nicola didn’t walk down the aisle wearing a dress designed by Victoria.



For more info on the convoluted dress-drama, click HERE.



Where can I watch the Peltz Beckhams vs The Wedding Planners?

Peltz Beckhams vs The Wedding Planners is set to be released on American streaming service Max on Monday and UK streaming service Discovery+ in the UK.

As for Australia, there has been no official announcement of when it might be hitting our screens or which streaming platform it will be available on.

(Image: Vogue via Instagram / Brooklyn Beckham)

When is Peltz Beckhams vs The Wedding Planners out in Australia?

Sadly for us Aussies, there’s not news yet on when the doco will be available in Australia. But don’t fret! We’ll keep you posted as soon as we hear when and where you can soak up all the Peltz Beckham goss in the doco as soon as we can.

Is there a trailer for Peltz Beckhams vs The Wedding Planners?

I’m so sorry, I have even more bad news. There’s no trailer just yet for the doco. but again, I’ve put my feelers out there and I’ll update this article as soon as one becomes available.