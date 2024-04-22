Nicola Peltz Beckham Explains Why She Skipped Victoria Beckham’s Massive 50th Birthday Bash

Rumours of a Romeo and Juliet-esque blood feud between the Peltz and Beckham family have been simmering for literal years, so imagine the barely-concealed glee believers revelled in when Nicola Peltz failed to appear at Posh Spice AKA Victoria Beckham‘s 50th birthday. However, feud-truthers need not get too excited — Nicola has revealed that there was a reason she was nowhere to be seen at her mother-in-law’s milestone party.

Victoria Beckham’s birthday party has been the talk of the town in this week’s wild celebrity news cycle.

Rich people throwing lavish parties is always something that gets eyes glued to screens (it’s like watching people from the Capitol in The Hunger Games), but throw in the fact that the party cost around $480,000 to throw and included a highly-anticipated Spice Girls reunion, and bam: instantly viral.

However, there was one detail that managed to cut through the wilder parts of the night and raise eyebrows among fans of the family: the notable absence of Nicola, who married Brooklyn Beckham in 2022. Not being at your mother-in-laws 50th birthday, which had the likes of Tom Cruise and other A-Listers in attendance, is suss to say the least.

Amid speculation that Nicola ditched the event out of her contempt for Victoria — or *gasp* maybe she wasn’t invited? — it appears she’s tried to show fans it’s not that deep, by revealing she was spending the night with her nan.

Nicola Peltz was with her grandmother the night of Victoria Beckham’s big birthday bash. Image: Instagram/nicolaannepeltzbeckham

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Nicola shared a Story of herself hugging her grandma and wrote “My world in my arms”.

She then shared a follow-up Story of the Beckham clan with the caption: “happy birthday to my beautiful mil @victoriabeckham i’m so sad i’m not there to celebrate you and hug you! sending all my love from me and my naunni. i miss you all so much!”

Now, is it still a little strange that Nicola chose this one specific night to spend with her nan? And that she didn’t fly in/out and make an appearance given this party (and the Spice Girls reunion) was one of the most highly-anticipated celebrity events of the year? Yes, yes it is.

Whether this little tidbit of information will quell or incite more rumours, I cannot say. But hey, I’m glad her nan got some quality time in.