David Beckham Will Never Let Victoria Forget That One Time She Said She Grew Up ‘Working Class’

Remember when Victoria Beckham referred to her upbringing as “working class” and got called out by her husband David Beckham in the Netflix Beckham doco? Well, he’s not letting her forget that little faux pas any time soon.

In case you were one of the few people who missed the iconic interaction, Victoria was explaining to the documentary team that both she and David came from working-class families. But as she said it, David stuck his head through the door and told her to “be honest”. While Posh Spice protests a tad, the famous soccer player prompts her by questioning what kind of car her dad drove her to school in.

It’s not long before Victoria concedes, admitting that her papa dearest drove a Rolls Royce — one of the fanciest and most expensive cars on the market in the 80s.

You can check out the interaction below.

Naturally, audiences loved this candid moment between the pair — almost as much as the beloved couple grooving in their kitchen to “Islands In The Stream”.

Now, although hullabaloo about the doco has died down, it seems like David isn’t going to let Victoria’s bold claim go any time soon.

In a post on Instagram, he shared a picture of himself and Victoria enjoying a New Year’s Eve dinner with her parents.

Naturally, they kept it very relaxed and low-key by dining at The Ritz.

I don’t know why the photo looks like it was taken on a device with the same picture quality as my flip phone from high school. (Image: Instagram / @davidbeckham)

“Just a nice casual New Year’s Eve lunch at The Ritz,” David captioned the post, tagging Victoria.

“Very working class 😂 My mother and father-in-law left in their Rolls [Royce] 🤎.”

Victoria — who is a good sport about all of this mild teasing — commented, “Special NY Eve I love you xxxxxx”.

While hundreds of commenters laughed at his cheeky caption, my personal favourite were the ones that highlighted the fact that Victoria’s bag had its own stool.

She’s a walking icon, for God’s sake. Victoria also shared the same picture, but she captioned it: “Creating memories this NY Eve x family time really is everything x I love you all so much.”

Peak mum energy, if you ask me.