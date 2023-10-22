David Beckham’s Alleged Mistress Rebecca Loos Has Spoken Out Again & The Sequel Fkn Spicy

One of the alleged mistresses who claimed they slept with David Beckham has spoken out in a spicy interview following the world’s intrigue that stemmed from BECKHAM. A Netflix doco about the footballin’ star.

The Beckham renaissance is in full swing following Netflix’s release of BECKHAM — a doco that follows the life of footballer David Beckham. The doco also followed details of his relationship with Victoria Beckham, AKA Posh Spice.

One of the topics that triggered a shit ton of interest was David’s alleged affair with his former assistant and glamour model at the time, Rebecca Loos.

To give you some quick context: as per The Mirror, In 2004, Rebecca claimed she had an affair with the footballer while he was signed with Real Madrid. OFC, during this time was married to Victoria, who was at home in England with their two kiddos, Brooklyn and Romeo.

In BECKHAM, both Victoria and David reflected on the alleged affairs, with David saying it made him “physically sick”. The fashion designer said, “It was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life,” and the gossip made her resent her husband.

Following the public’s interest, Rebecca has spoken out about her 2004 claims, taking aim at David and his lack of responsibility when it comes to hurting Victoria with this rumoured affair.

“It’s all, ‘Poor me’. He needs to take responsibility,” Rebecca said, speaking to the Daily Mail.

“He can say whatever he likes of course and I understand he has an image to preserve, but he is portraying himself as the victim and he’s making me look like a liar, like I’ve made up these stories.

“He is indirectly suggesting that I’m the one who has made Victoria suffer.”

Rebecca went on to describe the alleged affair stories as “horrible” but “true”. She also told the publication that David shouldn’t have raised the topic of their alleged affair again.

“He talks in the documentary about this ultimately being his private life, shutting it down,” she continued.

“I think it’s one thing to keep your private life to yourself. It’s another thing to mislead the public. And so many people had forgotten about all of this. So many people put all this behind them, this whole affair, the scandal and everything. And he’s dragged it back up again in a way that is affecting my reputation.

“The worse bit for me is that he says he didn’t like seeing his wife suffer. That bothered me. Because he’s the one that’s caused the suffering”.

Prior to her spicy interview, Rebecca posted an Instagram Story where she hinted at telling her side of the story.

“A part of me wants to continue keeping my head down and getting on with my life,” she began.

“The other part of me wants to speak out. What is your take?” she asked her followers.

(Image source: Instagram / @rebeccaloosofficial)

Besides Rebecca, David allegedly had an affair with another woman. An Aussie model named Sarah Marbeck claimed she had a two-year affair with the footballer after she met him in Singapore back in 2001, as per The Sydney Morning Herald.

I definitely do not condone cheating — especially on my fave Spice Girl — but she’s kind of right about how everyone has forgotten about it. But then again, I was literally a three-year-old when the alleged affair made it to the tabloids and I can definitely see this being a ‘yuge piece of goss back in the day.

Also, I think that Rebecca would’ve known that one day, David and Victoria would’ve addressed it in some sort of memoir or tell-all doco, which brings us to BECKHAM.

Messy, messy, messy… or should I say, Messi?

Image source: Getty Images / Samir Hussein & Instagram / @Rebeccaloosofficial