David Beckham’s Alleged Mistress Rebecca Loos Drops Spicy IG Story In Response To Netflix Doco

Ah, the Beckhams. They’re the couple that have held our fascination for over two decades. Both David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are gorgeous, talented and self-made. Well, mostly, anyway. This week Netflix released a documentary series about their lives aptly called Beckham. It gave audiences a welcome glimpse into the private lives of two of the most famous people on the planet. But while many of us watch the series in fascination, there was one person featured who didn’t expect to be in the spotlight after all this time – David Beckham’s former assistant and alleged mistress Rebecca Loos.

According to UK gossip rag The Mirror, Rebecca claimed she had an affair with David in 2004 while he was living in Spain playing for Real Madrid. At the time, Victoria was back home in England with their two sons, Brooklyn and Romeo. She wasn’t the only person who has claimed to have slept with the soccer superstar either. An Aussie model named Sarah Marbeck later alleged she’d also had an affair with David.

Up until now, the couple have remained tight lipped about the alleged affairs that David had in 2003 and 2004. While they don’t directly admit to the affairs in the doco, nor do they reference anyone by name, many people have connected the first highly publicised alleged affair with Rebecca with the affair allegations touched on in Beckham.

“One hundred per cent. It was the hardest period for us. Because it felt like the world was against us,” Victoria said.

“I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me. It was a nightmare. It was an absolute circus — and everyone loves it when the circus comes to town, right? Unless you’re in it.”

(Image Source: Getty Images / Dave Benett)

When the interviewer asked if she resented David at the time, our girl Posh Spice said she did.

“If I’m being totally honest, yes, I did. It was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life. It wasn’t that I felt unheard because I was always mindful of the focus that he needed.”

David went on to share how the situation put their relationship under immense strain they’d never felt before.

“There were some days I thought, ‘How am I going to go to work? How am I going to go on that training pitch and look as if nothing is wrong?’ I felt physically sick every day when I opened my eyes. How am I going to do this?” he questioned to camera.

As a result of their candid comments, Rebecca Loos, who is now a yoga teacher and part-time medical assistant, found herself inundated with trolling and hateful comments on her social media.

Rebecca Loos in 2006. (Image Source Getty Images / David Lodge)

Since the doco’s release, Rebecca has intimated that she is considering sharing her side of the story via Instagram.

“A part of me wants to continue keeping my head down and getting on with my life,” she began.



“The other part of me wants to speak out. What is your take?” she asked her followers.

While Rebecca hasn’t shared her side just yet, she has been responding to kind comments with “Thank you 🙏🏼 am taking in the nasty comments with as much humour as I can ❤️.”



Ah yes, the old ‘If you can’t laugh, you’ll cry.’

Regardless of whether the affair did happen, or who wants to make a private story a public issue, it’s 2023. I can’t believe we’re still villifying single women for having these relationships rather than the man who allegedly broke his wedding vows. I’m not saying affairs are morally okay, but I am saying that the hate comments on her IG – and not David’s – are royally fucked.

And if it did happen, it was 20 years ago. She was young. Tabloid publications would pay huge sums for just one little quote.

As for those leaving hate comments? Some people need to go touch some grass, I STG.