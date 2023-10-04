Victoria Beckham Addresses Rumours That Hubby David Passed His Plonker Around Back In The Day

Over the past few months we’ve seen many a celebrity couple crumble. Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn. And now Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith.

Victoria and David Beckham’s wedding reception outfits: pic.twitter.com/m0VXN498pX — Roxy (@callhermissrox) April 11, 2022

But it hasn’t always been roses and gorgeous matching outfits. No, no they’ve weathered some storms our Beckhams. In fact they’re getting very ~raw and real~ in a new four-part Netflix documentary BECKHAM by opening up about the affair allegations that rocked their relationship back in 2003.

“It was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life,” said Spice Girl turned fashion designer, Victoria.

“It was the hardest period because it felt like the world was against us.”

If you don’t remember what went down, the world was collectively gagged when two women came forward claiming they had affairs with David, who at the time was arguably the most famous footballer on the planet.

Rebecca Loos and Sarah Marbeck both alleged they had intimate trysts with the sportsman and suddenly became household names as their images were splashed across tabloids. Despite the claims, the Beckhams held a united front and stayed together. But we now know, behind closed doors their relationship was in turmoil.

“You know, up until Madrid (where they relocated to live) sometimes it felt like us against everybody else, but we were together, we were connected, we had each other,” said 49-year-old Victoria.

“But when we were in Spain, it didn’t really feel like we had each other either. And that’s sad. I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me.”

However, through their darkest days as a couple they were able to work on their issues and come out the other side. Although some 20 years later, they’re still feeling the pain and trauma of those cheating allegations.

“I don’t know how we got through it, in all honesty,” said David, 48.

“Victoria is everything to me, to see her hurt was incredibly difficult, but we’re fighters and at that time we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family. And what we had was worth fighting for.”

The family were out in force to celebrate the #BECKHAM premiere in London this evening…



Watch all four parts on Netflix tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/8B5C9CaeKe — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) October 3, 2023

The family – which now includes their four children, Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18 and Harper, 12 and – showed up to support their father at the BECKHAM Netflix premiere in London overnight. After all these years, through the ups and downs, they’re still showing up for each other. Why am I crying on the football pitch?

If you see the celebrity couple grim reaper heading their way, please kindly tell it to fuck off!