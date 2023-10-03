Insiders Reveal Why Jodie Turner-Smith Filed For Divorce From ‘Heartbroken’ Joshua Jackson

Sources have revealed what led to the breakdown of Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith‘s marriage.

On Wednesday, reports came out that Jodie had filed for divorce from Joshua after three years together, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the relationship breakdown. Neither Joshua nor Jodie commented publicly on the proceedings, but an insider source has claimed that Joshua is devastated by the filing.

(Image Source: Getty / Theo Wargo)

“Joshua is heartbroken over the impending divorce, he always thought that he would be married and grow old with his family, and everything would be happily ever after,’ told Daily Mail.

“He had the dream scenario in his mind, and Jodie was his person and the person he thought he would be with forever.

“He never wanted this for their daughter,” the source said, adding that their three-year-old daughter Juno is Joshua’s priority.

“They both are great parents and will continue to be, he just hates that they won’t be together as a couple for their daughter anymore. They will always be connected through her.”

“He would have loved nothing more than to still be with Jodie and in a perfect world would probably even take her back if she were to stop the divorce, but now that they have got to this place, he is going to have to accept it,” the insider continued.

“Nothing horrible happened between the two like infidelity, the relationship just went its course, and it is just a sad time. Joshua isn’t thrilled about it, but as we all know, life doesn’t always work out the way you’d like it to work out.”



As sad as it can be for a relationship to come to an end sometimes that’s just how the cookie crumbles.



This year, we’ve seen a slew of relationship breakdowns. Off the top of my head, there have been Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, Hugh Jackman and Debra-Lee Furness and Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello.



Is there something in the air in Hollywood? Or are the planets in Gatorade again?

I have no idea but it might be time to consult our resident astrologer Matt Galea. 👀

