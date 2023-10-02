NOOO: Jodie Turner-Smith Has Filed For Divorce From Joshua Jackson After 3 Years Together

Yet another celebrity couple has called it quits on their marriage. Jodie Turner-Smith has filed for divorce from Joshua Jackson after three years together.

TMZ reported that Jodie lodged the papers on September 13, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. According to Daily Mail, the news of the split emerged a day after they attended the COS Autumn/Winter 2023 show together, looking very much together.

(Image Souce: Getty Images / Steve Granitz)

In the documents, she asked for joint custody of their three-year-old daughter Juno and asked to ditch the spousal support from either party. Jodie is represented by celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser who has also represented other stars in their divorces such as Kim Kardashian and Britney Spears.

The divorce comes after break-up rumours did the rounds in 2022 when the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram. They quickly followed each other again, and Joshua brushed off the rumours by gushing about his wife to E! News.

The Queen & Slim actor and the Dawson’s Creek star met at a birthday bash thrown by Usher in 2018. Jodie proposed to Joshua and they secretly tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony in 2019.

Since then, Jodie and Joshua have joked that their relo started out as a one-night stand that lasted for yonks which I think is very sweet. It’s kind of similar to my own relationship origin story but instead of meeting at Usher’s birthday party we hooked up in a bush at a gatho.

That’s romance, baby!



In 2020, Jodie announced that they were expecting a lil’ bundle of joy together. She gave birth to Juno in April 2020.

The news comes after a bunch of other shock celebrity splits including Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara and Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Love is dead etc.