The Streets Are Saying Britney Spears And Sam Asghari Have Split & Deuxmoi Already Has The Tea

Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari have reportedly split after one year of marriage.



According to TMZ, the couple had been on the rocks since Sam heard rumours that Britney had cheated on him. While it’s unclear whether there is any truth to the rumours, the publication claimed that it turned into a huge argument between the pair and Sam preceded to move out of their shared home in Los Angeles.



“It’s only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce,” a direct source told the publication.



Although TMZ is saying their split was based on cheating rumours, Instagram gossip guru Deuxmoi received a tip from someone who believed the cheating rumours were “total bullshit.”



“In case it wasn’t already abundantly clear, the spin on TMZ about the Brit split is total bullshit,” the source wrote.



“No one cheated and this is all about re-allocating assets to prepare for her lifelong care – keeping Sam on the payroll doesn’t make sense given that Britney no longer can stand him because he’s largely stopped pretending to give two shits about her.”





When they tied the knot last year, reports came out which claimed that Sam had signed a prenuptial agreement.



“Britney and Sam signed a prenup in her favour,” a source told Page Six last year.



“Any money she made before the wedding is protected.”



However, another insider speaking to TMZ claimed that the marriage will most likely be settled financially with Britney writing a big ol’ cheque to Sam.

Britney and Sam started dating in 2016 after he was hired to perform as a dancer in her “Slumber Party” music video. They got engaged in September 2021 and got married in a star-studded yet low-key wedding in June 2022.

Throughout their relationship, Sam was an advocate for the #FreeBritney movement which saw fans get behind Britney to end the conservatorship overseen by her father Jamie Spears. On November 21, 2021, the conservatorship ended with Sam posting the word “freedom” on Instagram.



According to Britney’s website, she’ll be releasing a memoir named The Woman In Me in October which we will hopefully give us more insight into her marriage with Sam and her conservatorship.



