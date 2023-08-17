Britney Spears’ Ex Dropped An IG Statement Confirming Their Split And My God, The Man’s A Poet

It’s official – Sam Asghari has filed for divorce from Britney Spears after a year of marriage. And now that the sad news is out in the open, Asghari has broken his silence on his Instagram Stories, asking for “kindness” as they go their separate ways.



“After six years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” he wrote.



“We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. Shit happens.



“Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

(Image Source: Instagram / Sam Asghari)

Asghari’s statement comes after official confirmation of their divorce on Thursday which cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. According to TMZ, Asghari is also demanding that Spears pay him a spousal support fee, and fund his legal fees. If you thought that wasn’t enough, Asghari’s lawyer, Neal Hersh, has intimated that he has plans to contest the prenup.



Wow, colour me shocked!!!! That was a joke. I’m not shocked at all. It really didn’t take old mate long, did it?



While this news isn’t entirely surprising, what is upsetting is the other reports from Page Six which claim that Asghari is willing to go “public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney” unless they renegotiate their prenup. Ooooft.



Coming from the guy who seemed like such a huge supporter of her while she was trapped in her conservatorship – it’s a pretty big change.



However, other reports might indicate a completely different side to the relationship.



A source with “direct knowledge” alleged to TMZ that Spears had been physically aggressive towards Asghari during the relationship. The source claimed that Spears attacked him numerous times when security had to step in, and one other time when Britney allegedly attacked Asghari while he was sleeping. This allegedly happened earlier this year.



The source also alleges that Spears had a fascination with knives and kept them throughout the house. The insider claims she did it because she was “paranoid someone was going to get her, and she needed the knives as protection.”



But while insider sources in Asghari’s camp are making some pretty serious allegations about Spears, she seems relatively unbothered. Instead of addressing the split or the rumours surrounding it, she posted on Instagram about how she’s in the midst of buying a horse.

Very Sagittarius of her, I’ll say that.

