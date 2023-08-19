Britney Spears Has Officially Addressed Her Split W/ Sam Asghari In A New IG Dance Video

Pop princess Britney Spears has broken her silence on her split from hubby Sam Asghari via one of her iconic Instagram dance videos.

ICYMI: Sam and Britney are officially splitting up after they tied the knot back in 2022. At first, it was just rumours that the pair would be going separate ways, however, on Friday, Sam confirmed the news through a series of Instagram Stories.

The “Toxic” singer has now shared a lengthy statement addressing the split.

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together,” the singer wrote alongside a video of her dancing.

“Six years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because it’s honestly nobody’s business!!!

“In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you.”

The singer expressed that she was unable to share how she’s been really feeling lately. She then moved on to talk about how she needed her family during this time — however, things seem to get a bit cryptic in the following sentences.

“If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors,” she wrote.

“But that’s when I needed family the most!!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best.”

She ended her statement by reassuring fans that she was “doing pretty damn good” and reminding them to smile.

It is not known why the pair a splitting but there’s an immense amount of gossip that’s floating around in regards to the sudden divorce.

One insider alleged to TMZ that Britney had been physically aggressive towards Sam during their marriage. It is also reported, per Page Six, that Sam would be releasing “extraordinarily embarrassing information” about the singer if she doesn’t renegotiate their prenup.

However, that rumour has now been debunked by Sam’s legal representative Brandon Cohen.

“There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos,” Cohen said, per The Guardian.

“However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be. Sam has always and will always support her.”

As of writing this article, Sam has not directly responded to Britney’s IG or vice versa.



