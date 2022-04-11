Britney Spears has shared the exciting announcement that she’s pregnant with her first child with her fiancé Sam Asghari, and third kiddo in total.

The pop princess took to Instagram to share the lovely news, writing: “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back … I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly !!!’ So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby …

“4 days later I got a little more food pregnant. It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just loose it …” she continued.

Spears said she “obviously” will not be venturing outside as much now due to paparazzi trying to get their “money shot of [her],” and discussed experiencing perinatal depression in her previous pregnancies.

She shares two children, 16-year-old Sean Preston Federline and 15-year-old Jayden James Federline, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

“I have to say it is absolutely horrible,” the singer said of her perinatal depression.

“Women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret …

“This time I will be doing yoga every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love !!!” her post concluded.

Spears and Asghari got engaged in September last year after over four years of dating.