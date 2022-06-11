It turns out Paris Hilton was apparently asked to DJ for US President Joe Biden but chose Britney Spears’ wedding to Sam Asghari instead. A choice we would all make in that situation, I feel.

Paris dropped the info on her aptly-named This Is Paris podcast. She said Britney’s wedding was “more important to her” than DJing for Biden.

I wholeheartedly concur. This is literally the only royal wedding that matters.

Paris explained that she’d been at a “top-secret” event, AKA Britney’s wedding.

“I was actually asked to DJ for the President and all of the other presidents around the world for the dinner,” Paris said.

“But this was more important to me.”

Paris Hilton didn’t specify what dinner she was asked to DJ for, but as pointed out by Page Six Joe Biden was at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles this week.

The Summit of Americas is a big ‘ol meeting between leaders of the Western Hemisphere. I am absolutely obsessed with the concept of Paris Hilton DJing there.

But in an incredibly valid move, Paris picked Britney’s wedding instead.

Other guests included Madonna, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

They performed a rendition of Madonna’s ‘Vogue’ with Donatella Versace (who designed the wedding dress) and Britney herself. The girl group I never knew I needed.

Britney, Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, and Donatella sing the chorus of Vogue in what I’m convinced is a wild fever dream pic.twitter.com/sAPwdSAk7u — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) June 10, 2022

Paris Hilton didn’t give any more details about the wedding on the podcast.

“It was the princess bride’s night and that’s her story to tell,” she said.

“All I can say is that I’m so incredibly happy for her. She looked stunning and I’m just.. it made me so happy to see that she found her fairytale.

“They are a beautiful couple… it just really warmed my heart to see her so happy and free.”

I’m not crying, I swear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

Britney also shared some details about the day herself.

READ MORE Britney Spears Was Meant To Be At The Met Gala But Ditched For The Most Relatable Reason Ever

She explained that she had a panic attack, but ultimately the day was “spectacular”.

Wow !!! Holy holy crap !!! WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED 👰🏼‍♀️ !!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz !!! It was the most spectacular day !!! I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE’RE GETTING MARRIED 💍 !!! I had a panic attack and then got it together 🙄🙄 🙄 pic.twitter.com/8seTzexgFx — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) June 11, 2022

In a particularly sweet move, Britney shouted out her celebrity guests. I’m now crying AGAIN. She deserves the world.

… @DrewBarrymore my girl crush and @selenagomez who btw is way prettier in person if that’s possible … both came !!! I was speechless … I kissed @Madonna again 😉😉😉 and we danced 💃🏼 into the night with @ParisHilton … pic.twitter.com/O95QYWBEej — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) June 11, 2022

Honestly, it sounds like the funnest night of all time — despite Britney’s ex-husband Jason Alexander trying to gatecrash.

Luckily, it doesn’t seem to have dampened Britney Spears’ wedding.

“I think we all fell on the dance floor at least two times!! I mean come on … we were all vogueing!” she Tweeted.

Oh, to be on the dance floor at Britney Spears’ wedding.