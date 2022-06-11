It turns out Paris Hilton was apparently asked to DJ for US President Joe Biden but chose Britney Spears’ wedding to Sam Asghari instead. A choice we would all make in that situation, I feel.

Paris dropped the info on her aptly-named This Is Paris podcast. She said Britney’s wedding was “more important to her” than DJing for Biden.

I wholeheartedly concur. This is literally the only royal wedding that matters.

Paris explained that she’d been at a “top-secret” event, AKA Britney’s wedding.

“I was actually asked to DJ for the President and all of the other presidents around the world for the dinner,” Paris said.

“But this was more important to me.”

Paris Hilton didn’t specify what dinner she was asked to DJ for, but as pointed out by Page Six Joe Biden was at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles this week.

The Summit of Americas is a big ‘ol meeting between leaders of the Western Hemisphere. I am absolutely obsessed with the concept of Paris Hilton DJing there.

But in an incredibly valid move, Paris picked Britney’s wedding instead.

Other guests included MadonnaSelena Gomez and Drew Barrymore.

They performed a rendition of Madonna’s ‘Vogue’ with Donatella Versace (who designed the wedding dress) and Britney herself. The girl group I never knew I needed.

Paris Hilton didn’t give any more details about the wedding on the podcast.

“It was the princess bride’s night and that’s her story to tell,” she said.

“All I can say is that I’m so incredibly happy for her. She looked stunning and I’m just.. it made me so happy to see that she found her fairytale.

“They are a beautiful couple… it just really warmed my heart to see her so happy and free.”

I’m not crying, I swear.

Britney also shared some details about the day herself.

She explained that she had a panic attack, but ultimately the day was “spectacular”.

In a particularly sweet move, Britney shouted out her celebrity guests. I’m now crying AGAIN. She deserves the world.

Honestly, it sounds like the funnest night of all time — despite Britney’s ex-husband Jason Alexander trying to gatecrash.

Luckily, it doesn’t seem to have dampened Britney Spears’ wedding.

“I think we all fell on the dance floor at least two times!! I mean come on … we were all vogueing!” she Tweeted.

Oh, to be on the dance floor at Britney Spears’ wedding.

