Paris Hilton Slams ‘Ridiculous’ Conspiracy Theories After Britney Spears Selfie Sent Folks Wild

Paris Hilton has spoken out after being hit with claims that she photoshopped Britney Spears into her latest selfie.

The picture was among a gallery of images to celebrate the birthday of celebrity talent agent Cade Hudson who is mates with both stars.

In one of the pics, she poses alongside Hudson as well as Britney Spears.

Paris Hilton, Britney Spears and Cade Hudson. (Credit: Instagram)

The post was immediately pummelled with comments questioning whether or not Spears was actually present or if she was photoshopped in.

“It’s really strange how half the necklace chains are missing in the photo with Britney. And what’s wrong with her fingers?” one fan wrote.

“Why are you using an AI of Britney?” another fan asked.

“That is not Britney,” a third fan insisted.

READ MORE Paris Hilton Told Us She Orders Uber Eats For Her Dogs Because They Don't Care For Dog Food

Following all the queries, Hilton shut the conspiracy theories down with a comment of her own.

“To all of those asking. Some of these photos were taken on an iPhone so they ended up being blurry,” she wrote.

“So they used this app called Remini to make it look unblurry and sometimes the Ai distorts images. Didn’t want to even dignify this with a response. But some of these conspiracy theories are absolutely ridiculous.”

Paris Hilton responds to claims that she photoshopped Britney Spears into new photo:



“Didn’t want to even dignify this with a response. But some of these conspiracy theories are absolutely ridiculous🤦🏼‍♀️” pic.twitter.com/2KDDPP3Asz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 8, 2023

It comes after a flurry of conspiracy theories have begun circulating on TikTok regarding the whereabouts of Britney Spears.

Folks have accused her husband Sam Asghari of using a greenscreen to edit Spears into his photos and videos with her.

Spears is still posting on social media but conspiracy theorists believe that someone else is posting for her.

None of these claims have been verified and are currently baseless.